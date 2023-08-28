Swimming Star Jamie Cail Died of Fentanyl Poisoning

A former swimming star found dead in the US Virgin Islands died of fentanyl poisoning, police said.

Jamie Cail, 42, died of "fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content," according to a Virgin Islands Police Department news release obtained by NBC News.

Cail was found unresponsive by her boyfriend on the floor of their home in February. She was originally from New Hampshire.

Her boyfriend and a friend took her Cail to Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic for treatment. Doctors attempted to perform CPR before she was pronounced dead, according to NBC.

Officials previously said the Criminal Investigation Bureau was investigating Cail's death.

Cail was a member of the US team at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships and won a gold medal in the 800 free relay, swimming news and lifestyle website Swim Swam reported.

She also won the California high school championship in the 200-meter individual medley and the 500 freestyle.

Cail later swam at the University of Southern California. She was also a swimmer at the University of Maine, according to the school's alumni association.

The Biden administration announced a six-part plan last month to help combat the rise of fentanyl deaths, The Messenger previously reported.

The steps consist of testing, data collection, supply reduction, research, scheduling and evidence-based prevention, harm reduction and treatment.