Swimming Returns to Paris’ Seine River after 100 Years and a $1.6 Billion Makeover

The Seine River in Paris will soon be open for swimming, a practice that had been prohibited for nearly a century due to concerns over dirty water.

This cleanup comes as part of a $1.6 billion regeneration project. Various Olympic and Paralympic events are scheduled to take place in the river next summer, including the triathlon, marathon swimming, and Para-triathlon. By 2025, Paris aims to introduce three open-air swimming areas.

"When people see athletes swimming in the Seine without any health issues, they'll gain the confidence to start swimming in the Seine again," Deputy Paris Mayor Pierre Rabadan told the BBC. "It's our contribution to the future."

The Seine's water quality initially deteriorated due to upstream industrial sewage and declining sanitary conditions as the population grew. Authorities banned swimming in the river in 1923.

Sanitation improvements over the past two decades have already led to a significant reduction in bacteria entering the river. However, city officials said ensuring the water is consistently clean is challenging.

The solution was to construct a large underground reservoir that can store runoff during periods of heavy rain. This reservoir can hold enough water to fill 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Once the system stabilizes, the runoff will be directed to standard treatment centers.

The newly revitalized Seine River will also play a central role in the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

Approximately 160 boats will transport over 10,000 athletes down the river to the Eiffel Tower, signifying the commencement of the iconic international competition.