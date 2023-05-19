A Florida woman is trying to return mystery dentures to their owner after finding them while swimming in the waters off of Englewood Beach on Manasota Key.
She was with a group of friends swimming when one of them noticed the upper row of teeth in the shell-covered floor of the Gulf of Mexico.
“Where else are you going to find a pair of teeth in the sand — in the ocean?” said Jamie Murphy to NBC 2.
Murphy took the dentures home and posted them on her Facebook page in hopes that someone would recognize them.
She’s hoping to reunite them with their owner and also find out the story about how they lost them.
There is one big clue.
They have the name Galicki printed on the inside of them.
