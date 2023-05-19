The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

    A Florida woman is trying to return mystery dentures to their owner after finding them while swimming in the waters off of Englewood Beach on Manasota Key.

    She was with a group of friends swimming when one of them noticed the upper row of teeth in the shell-covered floor of the Gulf of Mexico.

    “Where else are you going to find a pair of teeth in the sand — in the ocean?” said Jamie Murphy to NBC 2.  

    Murphy took the dentures home and posted them on her Facebook page in hopes that someone would recognize them.

    Read More

    She’s hoping to reunite them with their owner and also find out the story about how they lost them.

    There is one big clue.

    They have the name Galicki printed on the inside of them.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.