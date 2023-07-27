Swimmer Tells Congress UPenn Told Team Lia Thomas Being in Locker Room was ‘Non Negotiable’
Women 'were expected to conform, to move over and shut up,' Paula Scanlon said
A former Division I swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who was on the same team with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas testified about the experience in front of Congress on Thursday.
Paula Scanlan spoke before a House Judiciary subcommittee in a hearing about gender affirming care for minors on Thursday. She detailed the experience on the swim team, saying that the school told the team that being in the locker room with Thomas was "non negotiable."
Thomas swam for the Penn men’s team from 2017-21 and then the women’s team from 2021-22. Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship when she won the women’s 500-yard freestyle event, the school’s first-ever national championship in women's swimming.
“What you do not know is the experience of the women on the University of Pennsylvania swim team," Scanlan told the judiciary subcommittee during her opening statement.
"My teammates and I were forced to undress in the presence of Lia, a 6-foot-4 tall biological male, fully intact with male genitalia, 18 times per week. Some girls opted to change in bathroom stalls, and others used the family bathroom to avoid this.
“When we tried to voice our concerns to the athletic department, we were told that Lia’s swimming and being in our locker room was a non-negotiable, and we were offered psychological services to attempt to re-educate us to become comfortable with the idea of undressing in front of a male.
"To sum up the university's response, we the women were the problem, not the victims. We were expected to conform, to move over and shut up. Our feelings didn't matter."
Scanlan said she penned an op-ed to the school’s student newspaper, only to see it retracted just hours after publication. She said she was given no reason why her piece was removed.
"This is representative of a greater issue — the destruction of free speech,” Scanlan said. “Today, any discussion maintaining the sanctity of women's spaces is labeled transphobic, bigoted and hateful. What's bigoted and hateful is discrimination against women and the efforts to erase women and our equal opportunities, dignity and safe spaces.”
Scanlan said having the presence of transgender athletes in women’s sports not only takes roster spots and potential medals from non-trans competitors, there’s a greater issue like something she experienced as a teenager when she was sexually assaulted.
"I know of women with sexual trauma who are adversely impacted by having biological males in their locker room without their consent. I know this because I am one of these women," Scanlan said.
"I was sexually assaulted on June 3rd of 2016. I was only 16 years old. I was able to forgive my attacker but violence against women still exists. Let us not forget the viral #MeToo movement that empowered female victims to speak up. It casts a spotlight on the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and abuse, including in scholarly and educational institutions."
