Swimmer Says UPenn Offered ‘Reeducation’ to Get Comfortable Undressing in Front of Transgender Teammate

Paula Scanlan is a former University of Pennsylvania college athlete who was sexually assaulted when she was a teenager. She eventually forgave her attacker, but it’s something she won’t soon forget.

Seven years after the assault, Scanlan said she was “forced to undress in the presence” of a transgender athlete teammate who she said was a “biological male, fully intact with male genitalia.”

When her team complained, the university said that a transgender athlete in the locker room was “non-negotiable," Scanlan testified before a House Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday for a hearing on "gender-affirming care for minors."

“When we tried to voice our concerns to the athletic department, we were told that Lia’s swimming and being in our locker room was a non-negotiable," said Scanlan.

Instead, she testified, psychological services were provided to her team to “reeducate” them to “become comfortable with the idea of undressing in front of a male.”

Scanlan and her University of Pennsylvania swimming teammates were told they had to deal with undressing in front of Lia Thomas, a trans swimmer who had competed on the school’s men’s team the previous three seasons.

"My teammates and I were forced to undress in the presence of Lia, a 6-foot-4 tall biological male, fully intact with male genitalia, 18 times per week," Scanlan testified.

"Some girls opted to change in bathroom stalls, and others used the family bathroom to avoid this,” she added at the hearing, which involved a discussion and examination of the "dangers and due process violations of 'gender-affirming care'" and the decision process for students' parents.

"To sum up the university's response, we the women were the problem, not the victims. We were expected to conform, to move over and shut up. Our feelings didn't matter," Scanlan recounted.

Thomas swam for the Penn men’s team from 2017-21 under the birth name of Will Thomas. Thomas switched to the women’s team for the 2021-22 season as Lia, where she won the NCAA Division I championship in the 500-yard freestyle, the first national championship for any women’s swimmer at Penn.

Scanlan said having transgender athletes in women’s sports takes roster spots and medals from biological women.

Scanlan also referred to the time she was sexually assaulted when she was a teenager, and how changing in a locker room with a biological male was recalled her trauma.

“I know of women with sexual trauma who are adversely impacted by having biological males in their locker room without their consent. I know this because I am one of these women," Scanlan said.

"I was sexually assaulted on June 3rd of 2016. I was only 16 years old. I was able to forgive my attacker, but violence against women still exists," said Scanlon, serves as a spokesperson and adviser for the Independent Women’s Forum.

"Let us not forget the viral #MeToo movement that empowered female victims to speak up," she added. "It casts a spotlight on the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and abuse, including in scholarly and educational institutions."