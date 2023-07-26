Swimmer Riley Gaines Says Americans Have Lost What It Means to Be Masculine - The Messenger
Swimmer Riley Gaines Says Americans Have Lost What It Means to Be Masculine

The 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer previously spoke out about being forced to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas

Chris Harris
Riley GainesRiley G. Barker/Instagram

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines believes the last time the United States had "a culture full of strong men" was back during the second World War.

Speaking to Fox News for an article on the alleged diminishment of traditional masculinity, Gaines — who is a host at OutKick — said that Americans "as a society" have "lost what it means to be masculine."

In fact, Gaines said, traditional masculinity is now considered "bad" or "toxic." She said men "don't want to be seen as oppressors and that's what we've deemed masculinity as."

Gaines was a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer. In 2022, she stirred up a bit of controversy after speaking out about being forced to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Gaines was also miffed about having to share a locker room with Thomas.

"There is the saying, 'Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times,' and it's incredibly interesting because you can see it play out throughout history," Gaines told Fox News.

Gaines, who said she is dedicated to protecting the integrity of women's sports, added that the "last time that we, as a society, had a culture full of strong men was during the 1940s World War II."

"I think we're in this part of the process now where weak men have created hard times, which we can only hope that these hard times garner strong men again," she added. "But we need to expedite this process, and we're seeing it's infiltrating into all aspects of life."

She said she realized there was a problem when men failed to come to her defense in 2022 as she spoke out against having to compete against Thomas, who was born a biological male.

"There were no men who defended us when we expressed our discomfort in the locker room," she said. "Not our coaches, not our parents, not the athletic directors. No one. And I waited, I waited desperately for one of those men to step up because that role, the coaching role and the athletic director role, it is a male dominated role and none of them were."

