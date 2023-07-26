Swimmer Drowns Off Panama City, Florida in Rip Current

A Georgia woman is the 31st person to die off the Florida coastline this year after she was caught in a rip current while swimming in Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified 48-year-old woman was caught in a rip current on Monday. While a lifeguard was able to retrieve her, several rescues made by medics failed and the woman died shortly after making it to the hospital. She was vacationing in the area with her family, police said.

"Conditions worsened, (and lifeguards) were all in the water rescuing and pulling people out," said a spokesperson for the Bay County Sheriff. "There was no one who could go immediately to change the flags to double red, so they called in extra deputies. ... There was a necessary delay in putting up the double red flags because of the number of people who were in distress.”

People search the shoreline during low tide for shells on January 4, 2021 in Sanibel Island, Florida. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images

Officials have since upgraded the beach safety flags from red to double red, Panama City News Herald reported.

The flags are meant to indicate hazardous swimming conditions created by the high surf and strong currents. Police across the Florida Panhandle have been begging beachgoers all summer to pay attention to warnings about the rough surf.

Swimmers not only put themselves in danger, police said, but they risk the lives of those attempting to save them including first responders that enter the water and other beachgoers who try to rescue them.

"I have watched while deputies, firefighters and lifeguards have risked their lives to save strangers," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford wrote on Facebook.

"I have seen strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones, including two fathers on Father's Day."

In addition to flags, authorities said they are also using cell phone alerts to warn people of the tides.

Meteorologists on Tuesday again warned of the increased threat of rip currents along the Florida Panhandle, especially on beaches near Panama City. Monday’s drowning is the seventh reported in Bay County alone since June 15.

The sheriff said that beachgoers who enter the water in Bay County under double red-flag conditions can be arrested and receive a fine of upwards of $500.