Sweet: Uneaten Tin of Cadbury Chocolates More Than 100 Years Old to Go on Auction Block

An uneaten tin of Cadbury chocolates more than a century old will be auctioned off.

The treat was created to celebrate the June 26, 1902, coronation of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandria and features the two royals on the tin's cover.

Nine-year-old Mary Ann Blackmore received the package of vanilla chocolates at her school in Durham but decided against eating the confection and to keep the tin as a keepsake of the landmark event, according to the Independent.

The chocolates have since been passed down through generations of the family and have remained untouched.

Blackmore died in 1988 and her granddaughter, Jean Thompson, 72, brought the tin to Hansons Auctioneers in Derby.

Morven Fairlie of the auction house remarked on the restraint shown by a young girl more than a century ago.

“Back in that time, this was a real treat, children never got chocolate," she said, according to the Independent. “It was obviously such a special gift to this little girl that she thought she couldn’t even touch it.”

Thompson, according to Hansons, said she believed that her family thought the chocolates were "too special to eat."

"I was aware of it as a child as something special, an object of curiosity from my nana’s childhood. By that time there was no question of eating it, which I guess is why I’ve kept it," she said.

“None of my children are interested in keeping it so, with coronations being a topical subject, it came to mind that a more appreciative home could be found with a collector of such items," Thompson said.

The tin and the untouched chocolate is expected to fetch up to $200.

But Fairlie said the novelty of the item may force the price to rise.

“It depends on who collects royal memorabilia, and who wants to collect things from this time,” she said. “It may make more, sometimes you get a few bidders, people who want a piece of history, and the price could rocket.”

After more than 120 years, though, the chocolates are long passed their expiration date.

“Nobody’s going to be eating it,” Fairlie said. “If you do open the tin, it does smell of chocolate, but I wouldn’t want to risk it.”