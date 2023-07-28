SWAT Team Destroys Man’s Business While Looking For Suspect – Why Won’t City Pay For It?

A California business owner has sued the City of Los Angeles for making him foot the bill for damages his printing shop sustained after a SWAT team on the hunt for a fugitive destroyed the store, according to a recently filed lawsuit.



Carlos Pena spent decades building his small business, NoHo Printing & Graphics, after immigrating to California from El Salvador. Then, last summer, a SWAT team fired dozens of tear gas canisters into the North Hollywood shop, damaging its walls, doors, and windows, as they hunted for a fugitive.



All told, the repairs are estimated to cost more than $60,000.



"The damage is excluded from Carlos's insurance coverage, which like most policies does not cover damage caused by the government," the lawsuit reads.



Pena sought compensation from the city at least three times, but on each occasion, he was either denied or ignored. He said he feels as though he is being blamed for the incident, even though he could have never prepared for such an encounter at his store.



"[As if] it was my fault, practically — that's the way they're treating me," Pena told The Messenger. "I'm the type of guy that always trusted the authorities, but now it's very difficult."

A year after the damage was done, Pena's shop is still closed because he can't afford the extensive repairs. Instead, he works out of his garage in 100-degree weather, relying on a single, second-hand printer he'd purchased at a steep discount.



His manual paper cutter dates back more than 30 years, when he first opened his business, and because the safety doesn't function properly, Pena said the lever dropped onto his hand, an injury he's still recovering from a week later.



The new arrangement has likely set him back tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue. Pena said he had hoped to one day pass his store along to his son, but that won't be possible unless the city is able to help him repair the store.



"The idea was that when I retire, my son would take care of it," Pena said. "But the way things are, it's just screwed up everything."



In recounting the original incident, Pena said he heard loud bangs outside of his store and opened the door to investigate. Suddenly, a man pushed Pena to the ground, entered the shop, and barricaded himself inside. Pena recalls a group of U.S. Marshals pointing their guns in his direction.



The Los Angeles SWAT team eventually arrived, firing an estimated 30 rounds of tear gas canisters at the suspect, which would later require cleanup by a hazmat team.



After 13 hours, officers finally entered the premises, only to realize that the suspect had escaped by placing a ladder on top of a copier and crawling through the ceiling.



"I would have never thought that something like this would happen to me," Pena said. "Not even during the pandemic [did] I feel so bad."



Jeffrey Redfern, one of the attorneys representing Pena, said it's unclear how the city will respond to the suit. Although it would likely cost far less to simply pay out Pena's claim, Redfern said, the city may choose to litigate knowing other residents may seek compensation in a similar manner if the lawsuit goes uncontested.



"Our office doesn't comment on pending litigation," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney told The Messenger.



Redfern said that in many cases involving police damage, plaintiffs argue that the authorities breached protocol or acted illegally. In this instance, Pena is instead acknowledging that law enforcement made reasonable decisions in order to protect the public, but that the city should compensate him for damaging his property in the process — in the same way that people are repaid through eminent domain.



"We think singling out this one cost of law enforcement for someone like Carlos to pay, it makes as much sense as having a lottery to determine who pays the police chief's salary," Redfern said.



Pena is represented by the Institute for Justice, a libertarian non-profit law firm that offers pro bono representation in cases involving civil liberties. He is suing on the grounds of the Fifth Amendment, which states that "private property [shall not] be taken for public use, without just compensation."



The argument has had mixed results in other jurisdictions, but Redfern points to a nearly identical case in Texas filed by the Institute in which a woman whose home was destroyed by a SWAT team received full compensation.



"Even if it doesn't help me, at least it might help others that find themselves in the same situation," Pena said.

