Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course Sign

Workers were seen cleaning off the sign to the Trump International Golf Club Friday morning after someone spray-painted a swastika over “Trump” in the night.

Earlier in the day, a tarp was seen covering the name and the symbol, as reported by WPTV.

A black tarp covers the word "Trump" on the sign for the Trump International Golf Course. Workers could be seen later that day cleaning a swastika off of the name that had been spray-painted overnight. WPTV

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that no incident reports regarding the golf club had been filed.

The Messenger has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment, which oversees the West Palm Beach location.

Trump frequently visited the golf course during his time as the 45th president of the United States.