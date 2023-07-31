An SUV struck and injured six migrant workers Sunday outside a Walmart in North Carolina in what local authorities are calling an intentional act of violence.
The suspect motorist, described as an “older white male” and driving an older mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack, allegedly struck the workers around 1:15 p.m. outside a Walmart in the city of Lincolnton, located roughly 40 miles northwest of Charlotte, according to police.
The six workers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Lincolnton Police Department said in a post on Facebook, labeling the incident "intentional assault."
Lincolnton police said, “the motives of the suspect are still under investigation.”
Lincolnton police released photos of the suspect vehicle and have asked for help from the public identifying the driver.
The investigation is ongoing.
