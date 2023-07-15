Suspicious Veterans Quit DeSantis State Guard Because It’s Too Much Like a ‘Militia’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this year revived the State Guard, which was originally created during the World War II era when National Guard troops were pulled for combat and the state needed to fill the gap for emergencies like hurricanes and flooding.

The new State Guard held its first Basic Orientation and Operations Training (BOOT) camp during June at a National Guard base near Jacksonville. Retired veterans and and newly graduated high schoolers were among the first recruits who attended.

Many were told they were volunteering for a revived State Guard with a nonmilitary mission: help Floridians in times of need or disaster.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives for a bill signing ceremony at the Florida National Guard Robert A. Ballard Armory on June 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The newly-implemented State Guard in Florida launched in June, with many veterans quitting the volunteer service. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Instead, the state’s National Guard trained the volunteers for combat, according to a collaborative report by the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald.

And unlike the National Guard, which can be called out by the federal government, the State Guard is only answerable to the governor.

A number of veterans soon quit the training, saying it wasn’t as advertised. They compared it to a "militia” and questioned its training methods, according to the newspapers' report.

Instead of khaki pants and polo shirts, recruits wore camouflage uniforms and military boots. They were ordered to shave, even though they were told it wouldn’t be a requirement.

They rappelled on ropes, navigated through woods and trained with weapons that had no ammunition. They had classes but no training material to keep (or share with the public).

One retired Marine officer who’s disabled said he was pulled from the chow line in the mess hall and ordered to do push ups, according to a police report.

When he said he was unable to, the sergeants yelled: “Then you need to leave and go home," the reports stated. He quit and called police about subsequent manhandling by his instructors, the newspapers reported.

Brian Newhouse, a retired Navy veteran of 20 years, said the Florida program volunteers thought was for disaster relief was getting “hijacked.”

“The program got hijacked and turned into something that we were trying to stay away from: a militia,” Newhouse said.

Newhouse was removed from the program on the first day of training after his complaints, which also included his refusal to train on Sundays in order to use the time for religious services or personal time, which was part of the initial plan, he said.

He also complained about not having medics on site during training. Newhouse added that DeSantis, a retired marine officer himself, may be unaware of what’s going on at the base called Camp Blanding.

Two other retired veterans who also left the program, but withheld their names for fear of retribution, echoed Newhouse's complaints.

The governor's office referred questions about the program from the newspapers to Major General John Haas, Florida’s adjutant general overseeing the Florida National Guard.

Haas said the State Guard was a “military organization” that won’t only respond to problem such as hurricanes, flooding and other emergencies, but will be used for “aiding law enforcement with riots and illegal immigration.”

“We are aware that some trainees who were removed are dissatisfied," Haas noted. "This is to be expected with any course that demands rigor and discipline.”

DeSantis revived the State Guard to supplement the National Guard, which has been capped at 12,000 troops since 1958 — the second fewest troops per capita of U.S. states and territories.

DeSantis has said that the National Guard isn’t enough to take on the challenges Florida faces, like last year’s devastating Hurricane Ian, which was a high-level category 4 storm and the state’s costliest storm in history.

The governor requested $98 million to fund the State Guard. The state legislature eventually gave him $107.6 million in the new budget for the outfit. DeSantis signed the State Guard into law in May of this year.

State Guard volunteers in Florida are paid $200 per day when they are called to work.

Half of the states in the U.S. have some sort of guard comparable to Florida's State Guard but few, if any, appear to have equivalent powers, the newspapers noted. Texas has deployed its State Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, but members can’t carry guns or make arrests.

Florida had a total of 120 graduates in the initial class of the State Guard, far fewer than the 1,500 approved by the state legislation earlier this year.

DeSantis wasn't at the graduation, but rather in Pennsylvania during another stop on his 2024 presidential candidacy tour.