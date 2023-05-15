Two people were charged with drug trafficking after a bag of cocaine fell from one suspect's fake pregnant stomach, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina wrote in a Facebook post.
Police pulled over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem in a "proactive patrol stop" along Interstate 85 but grew suspicious after the pair gave differing accounts of their baby's due date.
Once Mitchem realized that officers were skeptical of her story, she attempted to flee. But a bag of cocaine quickly fell out from under her fake rubber stomach.
Police said Miller and Mitchem were allegedly transporting over 1,500 grams of cocaine.
I-85 has been the site of several high-profile drug busts in recent months. Authorities discovered nearly 50 pounds of drugs, including 19 packages of cocaine, when a K-9 swept a car during a traffic stop in April, FOX Carolina reported.
