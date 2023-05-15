The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Suspects Arrested After Cocaine Drops Out of Fake Pregnant Belly

    Police grew suspicious when the pair gave differing accounts of their baby's due date.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Anderson County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

    Two people were charged with drug trafficking after a bag of cocaine fell from one suspect's fake pregnant stomach, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina wrote in a Facebook post.

    Police pulled over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem in a "proactive patrol stop" along Interstate 85 but grew suspicious after the pair gave differing accounts of their baby's due date.

    Once Mitchem realized that officers were skeptical of her story, she attempted to flee. But a bag of cocaine quickly fell out from under her fake rubber stomach.

    Police said Miller and Mitchem were allegedly transporting over 1,500 grams of cocaine.

    I-85 has been the site of several high-profile drug busts in recent months. Authorities discovered nearly 50 pounds of drugs, including 19 packages of cocaine, when a K-9 swept a car during a traffic stop in April, FOX Carolina reported.

