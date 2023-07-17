Suspected Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Crash Into Each Other
A passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to the hospital with serious injuries
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after their cars collided, and authorities on the scene suspected both were intoxicated, WISC reported.
The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. in Burke, Wisconsin, involving a 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.
The older man had reportedly crossed a middle line in the road and veered into the truck driven by the younger man, the news outlet reported.
One passenger in the truck was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The truck's driver and two additional passengers were reported to have only minor injuries, as did the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved.
Authorities arrested both drivers for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and the older driver faces potential additional charges for causing injury.
He remains in Dane County Jail.
