Suspected White Supremacist Threatened to Attack Power Grid Unless Bank Robbers With Far-Right Ties Released

The Department of Homeland Security learned earlier this year that a suspected white supremacist threatened to attack the power grid if the government did not release two bank robbery suspects with far right ties, new reporting has shown.

The Daily Dot obtained documents confirming the threat — including an April 6 bulletin shared by the South Dakota Fusion Center — and broke the story Wednesday.

The South Dakota Fusion Center, or SDFC, provides intelligence to local law enforcement on suspected criminal and terrorist activities. The bulletin included screenshots of the threats, which were made via the messaging app Telegram.

The unidentified individual — described in the bulletin as a "suspected Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist" or "White Supremacist" — called for the release of Michael Brown, Jr., (referred to in the threat by his nickname, "Doc Grimson") and Luke Kenna.

Luke Kenna and Michael Brown, Jr. 'Doc Grimson' Corvallis Antifascists

Both men were arrested in late 2022 for allegedly plotting to rob a bank in rural New York. They were detained with weapons and body armor during a traffic stop. A third man, Brian Tierney, 29, was arrested in January for his alleged connection to the foiled plot.

The threat demanded the government "Release our men" and "Leave them alone there after," warning that "Failure to do so will result in more attacks on infrastructure" — a reference to high profile attacks in 2022 that targeted power grids in Oregon, South Carolina, Florida, Washington, and North Carolina.

The Daily Dot reported that the threat also included "four diagrams of electrical grid transformer equipment."

Brown, 41, pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to commit bank robbery. The Pennsylvania man — who once managed a neo-Nazi Telegram channel — will be sentenced in November. He has allegedly confessed to casing an upstate New York bank with Kenna, and purchasing weapons to carry out the crime.

The cases against Brown's two co-conspirators, 43-year-old Kenna and Tierney are still pending. Kenna will appear before a judge before the end of the month, and has reported ties to a neo-pagan hate group dubbed Wolves of Vinland.

The Daily Dot did not hear back from the FBI or DHS after requesting comment on the bulletin. The Messenger also reached out to both organizations and had not gotten a response.