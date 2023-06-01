The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Suspected Serial LEGO Shoplifter Arrested Outside of Target

    A 22-year-old man is allegedly linked to thefts exceeding $30,000 in LEGO merchandise

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Upland, California police apprehended a suspected serial LEGO shoplifter outside a Target store on Tuesday.

    The suspect, 22-year-old Ever Macias, was filling a shopping cart with LEGO sets when security guards, recognizing him from previous thefts, alerted the authorities, as reported by CBS News.

    Macias allegedly tried to walk away with almost $2,000 worth of LEGO sets before the police caught him.

    Charged with felony theft and resisting arrest, Macias is currently held in jail on a $30,000 bail. Following his arrest, the police launched an investigation into Macias's potential involvement in other LEGO thefts across Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego. It is estimated that over $30,000 worth of LEGO sets have been stolen, according to the station.

    In May, the retail chain disclosed that it anticipated a $500 million profit loss due to theft and organized retail crime.

