Suspected Serial LEGO Shoplifter Arrested Outside of Target

Upland, California police apprehended a suspected serial LEGO shoplifter outside a Target store on Tuesday.

The suspect, 22-year-old Ever Macias, was filling a shopping cart with LEGO sets when security guards, recognizing him from previous thefts, alerted the authorities, as reported by CBS News.

Macias allegedly tried to walk away with almost $2,000 worth of LEGO sets before the police caught him.

Charged with felony theft and resisting arrest, Macias is currently held in jail on a $30,000 bail. Following his arrest, the police launched an investigation into Macias's potential involvement in other LEGO thefts across Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego. It is estimated that over $30,000 worth of LEGO sets have been stolen, according to the station.

In May, the retail chain disclosed that it anticipated a $500 million profit loss due to theft and organized retail crime.