Suspected Russian Spy Whale Appears on Sweden’s Coast

A Beluga whale believed to be spy trained by Russia has resurfaced off of Sweden's coast since first being spotted in Norway in 2019.

The whale, named Hvaldimir by the Norwegians, was discovered four years ago in northern Norway and since has been slowly making its way down the country’s coast, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said in a statement.

When the creature first was spotted by Norwegian marine biologists, it had a harness with a camera attached to its body with the words “Equipment St. Petersburg” printed on the clasps. This led to widespread conjecture that it was trained to spy by the Russian military.

Russia has never issued a statement regarding the animal.

Marine biologists removed the whale’s harness and allowed Hvaldimir to swim freely, but concerns grew as the animal reached a densely populated area within inner Oslofjord, the Norwegian agency said.

Belugas are a protected species and the agency has asked locals to “avoid contact” in order to lower the risk of harming the creature.

“The risk that the whale may be injured due to human contact has thus become significantly greater,” the agency said.

“Even though the whale is tame and used to being around people, it is important that people keep their distance and leave it alone. We especially encourage people in boats to keep a good distance to avoid the whale being injured or, in the worst case, killed by boat traffic,” fisheries director Frank Bakke-Jensen, said.

The agency added that it will continue to monitor Hvaldimir, who has since reached Swedish waters.

Nonprofit organization OneWhale, which has been working to protect Hvaldimir since 2019, said its team is on site and working “side-by-side with the Swedish authorities.”

“We are impressed by Sweden’s show of care for Hvaldimir. They immediately contacted us upon his arrival, and even closed a bridge to protect him,” Regina Haug, the organization's founder said.

The whale has significantly sped up, which may have been prompted by a need to find a mate or to find other Belugas, Sebastian Strand, a marine biologist with OneWhale, said to French news outlet Agence France-Presse.