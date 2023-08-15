Suspected Russian Spies Plied UK Neighbors With Cakes and Pies, Hoarded Booze: Reports - The Messenger
Suspected Russian Spies Plied UK Neighbors With Cakes and Pies, Hoarded Booze: Reports

Bulgarian nationals Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, and Katrin Ivanova, 31, are among five people suspected of violating Britain's Official Secrets Act

Published
Bruce Golding
Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova Facebook

A pair of suspected Russian spies cozied up to their British neighbors by bringing them baked goods — and kept a huge stash of booze in their apartment, according to reports Tuesday.

Bulgarian nationals Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, and Katrin Ivanova, 31, lived as a couple and gave away cakes and pies as gifts, neighbors who live near two houses they previously occupied told the BBC.

Neighbors at their most recent home, in the London suburb of Harrow, also said detectives spent more than a week searching it following their February arrests, according to the BBC.

The owner of that one-bedroom apartment, Sonal Thakrar, told the Daily Mail that Dzhambazov and Ivanova rented it for about five years before the police raid.

Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova

When Thakrar was allowed inside in March, she found it had been stocked with a staggering amount of liquor.

"I was so shocked. It was more like a pub there was so much alcohol," she said.

"There were dozens of bottles of whiskey and gin. I know people like to have a drink, but I have never seen so many bottles of alcohol around the place."

In addition, Thakrar said, "There were no photos of family or anyone around."

"It was very bare and I would not describe it as homely," she said.

Dzhambazov and Ivanova paid their rent on time every month and never caused any problems after being vetted by a management company, Thakrar said.

"We were told they were a Polish couple, but I never spoke to them or went to the flat while they were there," she said.

"That was the job of the managing agents."

Dzhambazov and Ivanova reportedly moved to the UK about a decade ago.

They ran a community organization that provided services to Bulgarian immigrants, including teaching them the "culture and norms of British society," according to the BBC.

They also worked for electoral commissions in London that help citizens living abroad vote in Bulgarian elections, the BBC said, citing online Bulgarian government records.

Dzhambazov and Ivanova were among five people arrested in February on suspicion of violating Britain's Official Secrets Act, according to the BBC.

The suspects reportedly include a third Bulgarian national, Orlin Roussev, 45, who lived in the resort town Great Yarmouth on Britain's southeastern coast.

All three Bulgarians allegedly worked for Russia's security services and were charged with possessing a hoard of fake identity papers with "improper intention."

The documents allegedly included passports and other papers purportedly issued by the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and the Czech Republic.

