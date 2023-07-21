Suspected Long Island Serial Killer May Have Lured Victims to His Home Before Killing Them: Source - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Suspected Long Island Serial Killer May Have Lured Victims to His Home Before Killing Them: Source

The women disappeared while Rex Heuermann's family was out of town

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Police investigating the Long Island serial killer case reportedly believe the killings took place in the suspect’s home.

Rex Heuermann, 59, a married father of two children, was arrested last Friday. He faces charges of first- and second-degree murders in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.  The three women worked as escorts.

Investigators said the theory, which they have worked on since the spring, emerged because all the victims' disappearances occurred when his family was out of town, CNN reports.

Rex Heuermann
Rex Heuermann is charged with murdering three women on Long Island.Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images
Read More

They think he may have lured victims to his home, which is near where the bodies were dumped on Gilgo Beach.

A search of Heuermann’s home has taken multiple days.

He pleaded not guilty through his defense lawyer in Suffolk County Supreme Court and was ordered held without bail.

Authorities are continuing to work toward charging Heuermann in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

A map of showing where the Gilgo beach victims were discovered.
This map shows were authorities found bodies on Long Island, N.Y.Victims: Suffolk County Government; Map: Google

In December 2010, police found the first of 10 bodies dumped on or around Giglo Beach. The killings went unsolved for more than a decade.

Investigators were checking to see if Heuermann's DNA — obtained from pizza crust he disposed of and linked to genetic material found on a Gilgo Beach victim's remains — connected him to other unsolved cases.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.