Suspected Long Island Serial Killer May Have Lured Victims to His Home Before Killing Them: Source
The women disappeared while Rex Heuermann's family was out of town
Police investigating the Long Island serial killer case reportedly believe the killings took place in the suspect’s home.
Rex Heuermann, 59, a married father of two children, was arrested last Friday. He faces charges of first- and second-degree murders in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. The three women worked as escorts.
Investigators said the theory, which they have worked on since the spring, emerged because all the victims' disappearances occurred when his family was out of town, CNN reports.
- Family of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Returns to Home After Cops Finish Scouring It
- More Sex Workers Reported Encountering Long Island Serial Killer Suspect, Sheriff Says
- Police Begin Digging Up Suspected Long Island Serial Killer’s Yard
- Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Reportedly Asked Jail Guard: ‘Is It in the News?’
- Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Allegedly Murdered at Least One Woman at His Home: Report
They think he may have lured victims to his home, which is near where the bodies were dumped on Gilgo Beach.
A search of Heuermann’s home has taken multiple days.
He pleaded not guilty through his defense lawyer in Suffolk County Supreme Court and was ordered held without bail.
Authorities are continuing to work toward charging Heuermann in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.
In December 2010, police found the first of 10 bodies dumped on or around Giglo Beach. The killings went unsolved for more than a decade.
Investigators were checking to see if Heuermann's DNA — obtained from pizza crust he disposed of and linked to genetic material found on a Gilgo Beach victim's remains — connected him to other unsolved cases.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews