Suspected Long Island Serial Killer May Have Lured Victims to His Home Before Killing Them: Source

Police investigating the Long Island serial killer case reportedly believe the killings took place in the suspect’s home.

Rex Heuermann, 59, a married father of two children, was arrested last Friday. He faces charges of first- and second-degree murders in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. The three women worked as escorts.

Investigators said the theory, which they have worked on since the spring, emerged because all the victims' disappearances occurred when his family was out of town, CNN reports.

Rex Heuermann is charged with murdering three women on Long Island. Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

They think he may have lured victims to his home, which is near where the bodies were dumped on Gilgo Beach.

A search of Heuermann’s home has taken multiple days.

He pleaded not guilty through his defense lawyer in Suffolk County Supreme Court and was ordered held without bail.

Authorities are continuing to work toward charging Heuermann in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

This map shows were authorities found bodies on Long Island, N.Y. Victims: Suffolk County Government; Map: Google

In December 2010, police found the first of 10 bodies dumped on or around Giglo Beach. The killings went unsolved for more than a decade.

Investigators were checking to see if Heuermann's DNA — obtained from pizza crust he disposed of and linked to genetic material found on a Gilgo Beach victim's remains — connected him to other unsolved cases.