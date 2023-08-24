Ex-Cop Shot Up California Biker Bar in Deadly Bloodbath that Targeted Estranged Wife: Police - The Messenger
Ex-Cop Shot Up California Biker Bar in Deadly Bloodbath that Targeted Estranged Wife: Police

The woman's father called him a 'crazy husband' who could not deal with the divorce

Published
Tristan Balagtas
JWPlayer

The gunman who opened fire in a well-known California biker bar, killing three people and leaving six others seriously wounded, was identified Thursday as an ex-California police sergeant who police say targeted his estranged wife.

The shooting unfolded just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday inside Cook's Corner Bar in Trabuco Canyon, – about 60 miles outside of Los Angeles – authorities said. 

Officers responded to the Orange County scene within minutes, and killed the gunman, 59-year-old John Snowling, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Snowling retired as a Ventura police sergeant in 2014, NBC News reported.

He was reportedly in the middle of divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Maria Snowling, who was the target in the shooting and among those injured, according to the Orange County Register.

John Snowling
“He was a crazy husband, who couldn’t deal with the divorce,” Maria Snowling's father, William Mosby, told a local paper, adding that his daughter frequented the biker bar every Wednesday night.FaceBook

“He was a crazy husband, who couldn’t deal with the divorce,” Maria’s father, William Mosby, told the paper, adding that his daughter frequented the biker bar every Wednesday night. 

Read More

"When I saw people running, I’m like, 'Oh my god, I got shot at and I didn't die and I better run now before I get killed,’" bar patron Betty Fruichantie, who said she witnessed Maria get shot, told NBC. "It was like a madhouse. Everyone was getting up and running."

Fruichantie said she hid in the bathroom with other customers until the shooting was over.

Four people, including Snowling, were pronounced dead on the scene, while six people were transported to area hospitals — five of who suffered gunshot wounds.

