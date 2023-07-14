Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer’s Ghoulish Calls to Victim’s Family Helped Lead Police to Him: Prosecutors
The victims disappeared in 2007 and 2010 and their bodies were among as many as 11 later found by authorities
Ghoulish, taunting phone calls to a victim's relatives helped investigators identify alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, according to court papers filed Friday.
Rex Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slayings of three women whose bodies were found dumped on New York's Long Island.
The top counts each carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.
The victims all disappeared more than a decade ago, with Melissa Barthelemy last seen in New York City on July 10, 2009.
- Police Have Suspect in Gilgo Beach Serial Murders in Custody, Report Says
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Is NYC Architect Rex Heuermann: Sources
- Alec Baldwin’s Brother Billy Says He Went to School With Long Island Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect
- Police Begin Digging Up Suspected Long Island Serial Killer’s Yard
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killings: Everything You Need to Know
Prosecutors alleged Friday that Heuermann used Barthelemy's cellphone to make a series of "taunting phone calls" to her family members in July and August of 2009.
Some of those calls "resulted in a conversation between the caller, who was a male, and a relative of Melissa Barthelemy, in which the male caller admitted killing and sexually assaulting Ms. Barthelemy," according to court papers.
Billing records for Heuermann's cell phone allegedly show "numerous instances" during which he was in the same area in Midtown Manhattan as the phone used for those calls.
Victim Megan Waterman was recorded by a hotel surveillance camera on June 6, 2010, and Amber Costello vanished on Sept. 2, 2010.
Heuermann is also the "prime suspect" in the slaying of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was last seen in New York City on July 9, 2007, according to court papers.
That case, which closely fits Heuermann's alleged modus operandi, remains under investigation and "is expected to be resolved soon," prosecutors wrote.
The bodies of the so-called Gilgo Four were found in December 2010 as police searched for Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker who was last seen running from a client's house in the gated community of Oak Beach on May 1, 2010.
Gilbert's cellphone and purse were finally found in marshes at Oak Beach in December 2010.
Her remains were found two days later, about a quarter-mile east.
A total of 11 bodies were found during the various searches.
Authorities plan to discuss the case against Heuermann, a Manhattan architect, during a 4 p.m. news conference.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews