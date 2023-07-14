Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer’s Ghoulish Calls to Victim’s Family Helped Lead Police to Him: Prosecutors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer’s Ghoulish Calls to Victim’s Family Helped Lead Police to Him: Prosecutors

The victims disappeared in 2007 and 2010 and their bodies were among as many as 11 later found by authorities

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Rosner and Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Ghoulish, taunting phone calls to a victim's relatives helped investigators identify alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, according to court papers filed Friday.

Rex Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slayings of three women whose bodies were found dumped on New York's Long Island.

The top counts each carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

The victims all disappeared more than a decade ago, with Melissa Barthelemy last seen in New York City on July 10, 2009.

Read More

Prosecutors alleged Friday that Heuermann used Barthelemy's cellphone to make a series of "taunting phone calls" to her family members in July and August of 2009.

Some of those calls "resulted in a conversation between the caller, who was a male, and a relative of Melissa Barthelemy, in which the male caller admitted killing and sexually assaulting Ms. Barthelemy," according to court papers.

Billing records for Heuermann's cell phone allegedly show "numerous instances" during which he was in the same area in Midtown Manhattan as the phone used for those calls.

Victim Megan Waterman was recorded by a hotel surveillance camera on June 6, 2010, and Amber Costello vanished on Sept. 2, 2010.

Heuermann is also the "prime suspect" in the slaying of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was last seen in New York City on July 9, 2007, according to court papers.

That case, which closely fits Heuermann's alleged modus operandi, remains under investigation and "is expected to be resolved soon," prosecutors wrote.

The bodies of the so-called Gilgo Four were found in December 2010 as police searched for Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker who was last seen running from a client's house in the gated community of Oak Beach on May 1, 2010.

Gilbert's cellphone and purse were finally found in marshes at Oak Beach in December 2010.

Her remains were found two days later, about a quarter-mile east.

A total of 11 bodies were found during the various searches.

Authorities plan to discuss the case against Heuermann, a Manhattan architect, during a 4 p.m. news conference.

Suffolk Police
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.