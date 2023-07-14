Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer’s Ghoulish Calls to Victim’s Family Helped Lead Police to Him: Prosecutors

Ghoulish, taunting phone calls to a victim's relatives helped investigators identify alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, according to court papers filed Friday.

Rex Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slayings of three women whose bodies were found dumped on New York's Long Island.

The top counts each carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

The victims all disappeared more than a decade ago, with Melissa Barthelemy last seen in New York City on July 10, 2009.

Prosecutors alleged Friday that Heuermann used Barthelemy's cellphone to make a series of "taunting phone calls" to her family members in July and August of 2009.

Some of those calls "resulted in a conversation between the caller, who was a male, and a relative of Melissa Barthelemy, in which the male caller admitted killing and sexually assaulting Ms. Barthelemy," according to court papers.

Billing records for Heuermann's cell phone allegedly show "numerous instances" during which he was in the same area in Midtown Manhattan as the phone used for those calls.

Victim Megan Waterman was recorded by a hotel surveillance camera on June 6, 2010, and Amber Costello vanished on Sept. 2, 2010.

Heuermann is also the "prime suspect" in the slaying of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was last seen in New York City on July 9, 2007, according to court papers.

That case, which closely fits Heuermann's alleged modus operandi, remains under investigation and "is expected to be resolved soon," prosecutors wrote.

The bodies of the so-called Gilgo Four were found in December 2010 as police searched for Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker who was last seen running from a client's house in the gated community of Oak Beach on May 1, 2010.

Gilbert's cellphone and purse were finally found in marshes at Oak Beach in December 2010.

Her remains were found two days later, about a quarter-mile east.

A total of 11 bodies were found during the various searches.

Authorities plan to discuss the case against Heuermann, a Manhattan architect, during a 4 p.m. news conference.