Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Smirks in Court as He’s Charged in 3 Murders
RIVERHEAD, N.Y.— Married Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann smirked throughout his first appearance in a Long Island courtroom Friday afternoon following his arrest in the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings more than a decade ago.
Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park, pleaded not guilty via his attorney Michael J. Brown at his arraignment in Suffolk County Superior Court in Riverhead.
He did not speak in court, except to state his name. He appeared content with himself, wearing a small smile during the hearing.
Heuermann, who a former high school classmate said used to get picked on by other students, was ordered held without bail by State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro. Ambro noted "the extreme depravity of the allegations."
Heuermann is charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of three women whose bodies were discovered on the beach outside New York City:
- Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen in July 10, 2009
- Megan Waterman, who was last seen in June 6, 2010
- Amber Costello, who was last seen in Sep. 2, 2010
According to court documents, all three women were believed to be sex workers and all three had communications with a burner phone that was tracked back to Heuermann.
Prosecutors said Heuermann continued to interact with sex workers throughout the investigation. He also searched for details about his alleged victims—including living relatives.
Defense lawyer Brown told reporters after the hearing that a tearful Heuermann whispered into his ear, “I didn't commit this."
In December 2010, police found the first of 10 bodies dumped on or around Giglo Beach.
The discovery came following the May 1, 2010, disappearance of Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker who went missing after reportedly fleeing from the home of a client in the gated community of Oak Beach.
But her remains weren't found until December 2011, after authorities uncovered the bodies of seven other women, a man and a toddler.
Officials said that the victims were likely slain by at least three killers and that the area had “been used to discard human remains for some period of time.”
Earlier, Heuermann's wife refused to comment after identifying herself to court workers, Newsday reported.
“Please leave me alone. I will not be saying anything,” she told the newspaper.
