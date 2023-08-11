Suspected Dog Thief Tricked by Cops Into Giving Up Stolen Pup

A stolen dog was successfully returned to its owner after the police were able to track down the dognapper and trick them into giving them the dog.
Alejandro, an adorable 8-year-old Chihuahua, had been missing for nearly a week, and the Boston Police Department was doing everything they could to bring him back to his owner Shelly Vermani.
On August 10, Sgt. Det. Donald Keenan was searching for Alejandro around Old Colony Avenue after receiving a tip that the thief was in the area. According to a statement from the Boston Police Department, Keenan spotted a female who matched the description of the suspect seen walking away from a local Whole Foods with Alejandro.
Keenan approached the woman and asked her where the dog was. She replied that she did not know, but the officer enticed her by mentioning the $5,000 reward being offered for Alejandro's return, per the Boston Herald.
The suspect tried to get the money first, but Keenan said he needed to see the dog first. Finally, she brought Alejandro, who was quickly taken away from her and reunited with Vermani.
The dog bandit was identified as Emily Sardo, who was taken into custody and will be arraigned in South Boston District Court. The 24-year-old was also discovered to have a warrant for her arrest from Plymouth District Court.
