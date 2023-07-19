Suspected Dallas Serial Killer Arrested in Connection With Deaths of 3 Sex Workers

The Dallas Police Department arrested a man suspected of the multiple homicides of three women in Southwest Dallas, Texas.

Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, will be charged with three counts of murder, according to Dallas Police. He was identified as the suspect "through evidence gathered by detectives," police said.

An investigation was launched after three women were found dead in fields with stab wounds over the last three months.

The body of 60-year-old Kimberly Robinson was found in a Dallas field in April. In late June, investigators found the body of 25-year-old Cherish Gibson in the same location. The body of a third, unidentified was discovered on July 15.

The investigation determined that at least two of the three murdered women were sex workers, the police department announced earlier.