Suspected Arson Outside Texas Attorney General’s Office Following Ethics Panel Hearing

Authorities in Austin, Texas, arrested a woman in connection with a dumpster fire that officials said was intentionally set Wednesday outside state Attorney General Ken Paxton's office.
The Austin Fire Department had been seeking tips after someone was seen in surveillance footage approaching the dumpster moments before flames become visible.
But on Thursday, a 42-year-old woman was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $25,000 but less than $30,000.
Her name has not been released.
The fire is being handled as an arson case.
The person of interest is seen in the video wearing a white jacket with "some type of head covering," according to a tweet from the Texas attorney general's account.
The fire was set hours after investigators looking into misconduct allegations involving Paxton discussed their findings at a hearing at the State Capitol.
FOX 7 reports that at the hearing, independent attorneys hired to look into Paxton outlined years of alleged misbehavior.
Some of the misconduct could lead to criminal charges, officials said, according to the report.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Austin Fire Department at (512) 974-0130.
