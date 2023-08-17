Suspected Architect of 9/11 May Avoid Death Penalty in Proposed Plea Deal - The Messenger
Suspected Architect of 9/11 May Avoid Death Penalty in Proposed Plea Deal

9/11 victims' families have expressed frustration over the length of the trial involving Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

Carley Welch
The United States’ 9/11 Commission concluded Mohammed was the one who approached al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden with the idea of the attacks.Alex Baxter/ Getty Images

The suspected planner behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks and his accomplices may avoid the death penalty, the FBI and Pentagon told the victims’ families in a letter earlier this month. 

The letter was sent nearly a year and a half after military prosecutors and lawyers began discussing plea agreements to end the decades-long prosecution. The prosecution has been troubled by legal disputes and delays, notably related to the interrogation and torture of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed — who is believed to be the lead architect behind the attack — and four others while in CIA custody. 

Mohammed was reportedly waterboarded 183 times. 

A composite of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed.
Khalid Shaikh Mohammed Mai/Getty Images

The five men have been held at the U.S. detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and no trial date has been set. 

The letter, dated Aug. 1, was obtained by The Associated Press and addressed the families of over 3,000 people killed in the attacks. Some families received the letter as late as this week, according to ABC. The families were asked to respond to the FBI's victim services division with any comments or questions about the possibility of such a plea agreement by Monday, Aug. 21. 

“The Office of the Chief Prosecutor has been negotiating and is considering entering into pre-trial agreements,” or PTAs, the letter said.

The letter emphasized that while no plea agreement “has been finalized, and may never be finalized, it is possible that a PTA, in this case, would remove the possibility of the death penalty."

Victims' families have expressed fury over the possibility that Mohammed and his fellow defendants may not receive the death penalty. Military prosecutors promised the families they would consider their views and allow them to meet those making the final decision on the plea agreements. 

Peter Brady, whose father was killed in the 9/11 attacks received the letter earlier this week. 

“[It's about] holding people responsible, and they're taking that away with this plea,” Brady said. 

Jim Richies, who lost his son Jimmy, a firefighter in 9/11, said he attended pre-trial hearings for the case in 2009. He said he remains frustrated that the case is still unsolved 14 years later. 

“No matter how many letters they send, until I see it, I won’t believe it,” said Riches. He said he “laughed bitterly” when he opened the letter. 

On Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida members hijacked commercial airline flights full of passengers and flew two planes into the World Trade Center in New York City and one into the Pentagon in Washington. A fourth plane was headed for Washington but crashed in Pennsylvania after a heroic group of passengers stormed the cockpit. 

The United States 9/11 Commission concluded Mohammed was the one who approached al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden with the idea of the attacks, who then granted Mohammed permission to carry them out. The four other defendants are believed to have helped the hijackers. 

 The attacks prompted the U.S. to declare its “war on terror,” which led to a decades-long war in Afghanistan, where al-Qadia was headquartered. 

