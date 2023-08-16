Suspect With Tattooed Devil Horns Arrested for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend

A suspect with several prominent face tattoos, including devil horns on his scalp, was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

James Gina III, 50, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Police responded to a report of a possible injured person on Tuesday. They located Gina and a deceased female victim.

The LVMPD Homicide Section determined that Gina was the victim's boyfriend and identified him as the suspect in this case.

The victim's name and cause of death will be announced by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.