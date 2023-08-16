Suspect With Tattooed Devil Horns Arrested for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend

A suspect with several prominent face tattoos, including devil horns on his scalp, was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.
James Gina III, 50, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).
Police responded to a report of a possible injured person on Tuesday. They located Gina and a deceased female victim.
The LVMPD Homicide Section determined that Gina was the victim's boyfriend and identified him as the suspect in this case.
The victim's name and cause of death will be announced by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information related to this incident should call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
- Infamous Drug Dealer ‘White Boy Rick’ Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Girlfriend After Sex
- Dennis Rodman’s Tattoo Artist Says New Face Tattoo Took 90 Minutes — and No Numbing Cream (Exclusive)
- Man Accused of Killing, Cooking Girlfriend To Try and ‘Hide The Evidence’
- Mass. Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend, Left Young Kids Living With Body for 3 Days
- Man Kidnaps, Kills Ex-Girlfriend After Being Released on Bond For Assaulting Her a Year Prior
- 2 Suspects Accused of Fatally Shooting Las Vegas Man Allegedly in Retaliation for Girlfriend’s Death
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews