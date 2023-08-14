Suspect Wielding Assault Rifle Opens Fire on Los Angeles Police

A suspect with an assault rifle opened fire on two police officers in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a rifle at around 9:20 p.m., according to preliminary details posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Police attempted to make contact with the suspect when he opened fire on one officer, the post said. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s.

He was struck by police gunfire and ran from officers, according to the LAPD. He then shot another officer before barricading himself behind the stairwell of a building.

SWAT responded to the scene and used an unmanned vehicle to retrieve two firearms from the suspect, KTLA 5 reported.

Police told the station that the suspect was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. No officers or bystanders were injured during the confrontation.

The incident is still under investigation.