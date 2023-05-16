Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Connolly Staffers Filmed Chasing Woman
Capitol Police took 49-year-old Xuan Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax, Virginia, into custody after two of Gerry Connolly's staffers were attacked with a baseball bat on Monday.
A doorbell video filmed a man allegedly chasing a woman with a baseball bat before he attacked two staffers from the office of Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly on Monday.
The footage, shared on social media by Tom Lynch of NBC affiliate WRC-TV, shows a man with what appears to be a metal baseball bat chasing after a woman through a residential driveway.
About halfway into the 10-second video, the man seems to give up and walk away.
- Staffers of Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly Attacked with Baseball Bat
- Suspect in Attack Against Connolly Staffers Now Facing Federal Charge
- Capitol Police Report 400% Increase In Threats To Congress members
- Woman Allegedly Drives Car into Club After Fight With Ex
- Grandmother Attacked By Convicted Murderer That Was Cut Loose Days Before Assault
A short time later, Capitol Police announced that they had taken 49-year-old Xuan Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax, Virginia, into custody after two of Gerry Connolly's staffers were attacked with a baseball bat.
According to The Associated Press, one of the staffers injured was an intern who was there for her first day.
The staffers were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, The Messenger previously reported.
Connolly, a Democrat, represents Virginia's 11th congressional district, which includes most of Fairfax County, all of Fairfax City, and the D.C. suburbs in northern Virginia.
"Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need," Connolly, a Democrat, wrote in a statement posted to social media after the incident. "We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response."
"I have the best team in Congress," he added. "My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating."
Connolly also serves on the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Reform. Additionally, he is part of the U.S. delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews