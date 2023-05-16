A doorbell video filmed a man allegedly chasing a woman with a baseball bat before he attacked two staffers from the office of Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly on Monday.

The footage, shared on social media by Tom Lynch of NBC affiliate WRC-TV, shows a man with what appears to be a metal baseball bat chasing after a woman through a residential driveway.

About halfway into the 10-second video, the man seems to give up and walk away.

A short time later, Capitol Police announced that they had taken 49-year-old Xuan Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax, Virginia, into custody after two of Gerry Connolly's staffers were attacked with a baseball bat.

According to The Associated Press, one of the staffers injured was an intern who was there for her first day.

The staffers were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, The Messenger previously reported.

Connolly, a Democrat, represents Virginia's 11th congressional district, which includes most of Fairfax County, all of Fairfax City, and the D.C. suburbs in northern Virginia.

"Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need," Connolly, a Democrat, wrote in a statement posted to social media after the incident. "We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response."

"I have the best team in Congress," he added. "My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating."

Connolly also serves on the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Reform. Additionally, he is part of the U.S. delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.