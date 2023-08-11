Suspect Targeting Lone Woman in Colorado Parks Was ‘Compelled’ to be Sexual Predator: Authorities

The 20-year-old suspect accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of solo female hikers in Jefferson County, Colorado parks said he felt “compelled” to perform the behavior, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by local station KMGH.

Glenn Thompson Braden IV was arrested Tuesday after two lone female hikers reported being approached by a man who exposed himself and masturbated, prompting deputies and park rangers to search the woods for the man for nearly three hours until he was apprehended, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

He is accused of multiple other instances of targeting women in parks starting in early April, authorities said.

According to the arrest affidavit, per the station, Braden allegedly told officers he has had a compulsion to masturbate since age 9.

​​"He said at least once a week, and often more times than that, including three times in one day, he would hike the mountain park trails and purposely expose his genitals to women he met along the way," the affidavit reads, per the news outlet.

Braden also allegedly said he “felt compelled to commit these sexual acts in the presence of women," and “could not help his compulsion,” according to the affidavit, per KMGH.

He also allegedly told investigators he works as a line cook at a local restaurant and has Mondays and Tuesdays off work, which are the days that nine of the 10 reported incidents happened.

Braden reportedly said he would “get very high on marijuana” before hiking in the parks and said he did not remember a lot of details from his encounters with women on the trails, according to the document.

Braden allegedly admitted to authorities he recalled approaching women and "possibly slapping them on the buttocks with his open hand," and asking some of them if they would help him masturbate, but denied trying to remove their clothing, according to the affidavit.

He was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual contact, a misdemeanor, and five counts of indecent exposure, also a misdemeanor. Jefferson County Judge Keith Goman set a cash-only bond at $100,000 at a court hearing Thursday morning.

His next court appearance is set for Sept. 26.