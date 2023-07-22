Suspect Shot by Police After Multiple People Stabbed Throughout Maryland Community - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Suspect Shot by Police After Multiple People Stabbed Throughout Maryland Community

Victims were found at various locations, including by a grocery store and what appeared to be a yard sale

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

At least three people were stabbed in a Maryland community early Saturday before police shot the suspected assailant, according to local outlet NBC Washington.

The man suspected of the stabbings was shot by responding officers, police told the outlet. 

At least four people were injured, officials said, though it was not immediately clear whether that count included the suspected stabber.

Police in Aspen Hill — about 13 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. — found people stabbed at multiple locations, including behind a grocery store and near what appeared to be a yard sale
Police in Aspen Hill — about 13 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. — found people stabbed at multiple locations, including behind a grocery store and near what appeared to be a yard sale.Getty Images
Read More

The conditions of the victims, as well as the suspected stabber, weren’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.