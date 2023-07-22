TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Suspect Shot by Police After Multiple People Stabbed Throughout Maryland Community
Victims were found at various locations, including by a grocery store and what appeared to be a yard sale
JWPlayer
At least three people were stabbed in a Maryland community early Saturday before police shot the suspected assailant, according to local outlet NBC Washington.
The man suspected of the stabbings was shot by responding officers, police told the outlet.
At least four people were injured, officials said, though it was not immediately clear whether that count included the suspected stabber.
Read More
- Mass Stabbing Reported in Calif., Suspect Shot by Police
- Police Officers, Multiple People Shot in Farmington, New Mexico
- Florida Police Kill Stabbing Suspect in Shootout After Car Chase, Crash
- O’Shea Sibley Stabbing Suspect Turns Self into Police
- Police Break Up Crowd to Find 13 People Stabbed, Shot, Hit By Cars
The conditions of the victims, as well as the suspected stabber, weren’t immediately clear.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews