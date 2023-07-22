Suspect Shot by Police After Multiple People Stabbed Throughout Maryland Community

At least three people were stabbed in a Maryland community early Saturday before police shot the suspected assailant, according to local outlet NBC Washington.

The man suspected of the stabbings was shot by responding officers, police told the outlet.

At least four people were injured, officials said, though it was not immediately clear whether that count included the suspected stabber.

Police in Aspen Hill — about 13 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. — found people stabbed at multiple locations, including behind a grocery store and near what appeared to be a yard sale. Getty Images

The conditions of the victims, as well as the suspected stabber, weren’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.