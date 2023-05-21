Police in Washington state are investigating a bar shooting that left two employees dead and one customer injured, early Sunday morning.

According to KIRO 7, officers were called to Stars Bar & Grill in Federal Way, Washington at around 3:30 a.m.

Two women and a man were found with gunshot wounds. The women, who both worked at the bar, were pronounced dead at the scene. The man, who was a bar patron, was taken to the hospital.

It is believed that the three victims had a dispute in the bar’s parking lot with the shooting suspect.

The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, had already fled the scene when officers arrived.

Police are still investigating the shooting.