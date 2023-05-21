The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Getty Images

    Police in Washington state are investigating a bar shooting that left two employees dead and one customer injured, early Sunday morning. 

    According to KIRO 7, officers were called to Stars Bar & Grill in Federal Way, Washington at around 3:30 a.m. 

    Two women and a man were found with gunshot wounds. The women, who both worked at the bar, were pronounced dead at the scene. The man, who was a bar patron, was taken to the hospital. 

    It is believed that the three victims had a dispute in the bar’s parking lot with the shooting suspect. 

    The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, had already fled the scene when officers arrived. 

    Police are still investigating the shooting. 

