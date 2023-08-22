The security guard accused of fatally shooting a man over a stolen package of cupcakes at a Milwaukee gas station had previously been convicted of killing a cashier 34 years earlier.
In 1989, William Pinkin, 56, was found guilty of intentional homicide after he shot a cashier in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a robbery, according to Milwaukee County Court records reported by local station WISN.
An accomplice from that robbery recounted how Pinkin allegedly laughed when confronted about shooting the cashier by other members of their group.
Wisconsin prison records indicate Pinkin was released on March 5, 2023. A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections noted in an email that Pinkin "served the maximum 2/3 of his sentence as required by [Wisconsin law]."
Due to the felony conviction, Pinkin was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.
However, on August 16, while working as a security guard at a gas station, Pinkin allegedly shot and killed 29-year-old Isaiah Allen over a package of cupcakes priced at 25 cents.
After the incident, Pinkin surrendered to the police and now faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide.
- Four Teens Face Charges in Chicago Cop’s Murder During Home Robbery
- 10 Suspects Arrested in Flash-Mob Robberies of Los Angeles Nike Store
- Milwaukee Dad Shot and Killed by Security Guard for Stealing Little Debbie Cupcakes from Gas Station
- Charges Dropped for 5 Oklahoma Officers in Fatal Shooting of Teen Robbery Suspect
- Man Accused of Killing Uber Driver Was Out on Bond for Another Crime
- Washington State Semi-Truck Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash by Fleeing Teen Robbery Suspects
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Acted Like Marvel Superhero Black Panther in Scaring Off Dollar General Shooter: University PresidentNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews