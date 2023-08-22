Suspect in Stolen Cupcake Killing Previously Convicted of Murder During Store Robbery - The Messenger
Suspect in Stolen Cupcake Killing Previously Convicted of Murder During Store Robbery

William Pinkin was previously convicted of intentional homicide in 1989

Blake Harper
William Pinkin was released from custody on March 5, 2023Wisconsin Department of Corrections

The security guard accused of fatally shooting a man over a stolen package of cupcakes at a Milwaukee gas station had previously been convicted of killing a cashier 34 years earlier.

In 1989, William Pinkin, 56, was found guilty of intentional homicide after he shot a cashier in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a robbery, according to Milwaukee County Court records reported by local station WISN.

An accomplice from that robbery recounted how Pinkin allegedly laughed when confronted about shooting the cashier by other members of their group.

Wisconsin prison records indicate Pinkin was released on March 5, 2023. A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections noted in an email that Pinkin "served the maximum 2/3 of his sentence as required by [Wisconsin law]."

Due to the felony conviction, Pinkin was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

However, on August 16, while working as a security guard at a gas station, Pinkin allegedly shot and killed 29-year-old Isaiah Allen over a package of cupcakes priced at 25 cents.

After the incident, Pinkin surrendered to the police and now faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

