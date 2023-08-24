Suspect in Rachel Morin Murder Could Be ‘Anywhere’ in the Country, Sheriff Warns (Exclusive)

Nearly three weeks since 37-year-old Rachel Morin was killed in a wooded area in Maryland, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says the suspect wanted in her murder could be "anywhere" in the country.

"As long as this guy is on the street, he poses a threat," Gahler told The Messenger on Wednesday night. When asked if the suspect could be outside Maryland, Gahler said, "100 percent, yes."

"[He] could be anywhere in between, in or outside the country," he added.

The body of Morin, a mother of five, was discovered along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air a day after she was reported missing by her boyfriend on Aug. 5.

Since then, Harford County Sheriff's Office detectives have been working to identify her killer. One of the primary leads is DNA evidence at the crime scene linking Morin's murder to a male suspect in a Los Angeles home invasion and assault that occurred in March.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s. Harford County Sheriff's Office

The only known footage of the man wanted in the L.A. home invasion shows him shirtless, with only the side of his face and the back of his head and body visible to the camera.

Detectives believe the man is Hispanic and in his early to mid-20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Gahler said he's worried for the public with the suspect on the loose.

"This individual showed that he will commit a home invasion and carry out an assault," he said.

"He'll come into a house and a home, and he's shown he'll either stalk or take a crime of opportunity on a secluded portion of trail to commit violence," he added.

"So, there's no safe place other than to have him behind bars."

Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler Harford County Sheriff's Department

Gahler said after Morin's murder on the beloved hiking trail, "people were very fearful." He called the killing a "horrendous, heinous crime."

Police do not think Morin knew the suspect and believe he acted alone. Detectives have not commented on a possible motive for the killing.

While Gahler couldn't disclose specifics, he told The Messenger that authorities have received a tip that he believes is "related to the crime and will probably be significant in the prosecution."

He adds that the tip came in before the release of the video.

Gahler has lived in the county — which is north of Baltimore and home to 250,000 people — since he was 12 years old. He said the area is known for being relatively quiet and having a low crime rate.

The location where Morin was murdered is "very rural," Gahler says.

Last week, attorney Joseph Murtha — who is acting as the spokesperson for Morin's family — said that she and loved ones used to walk along the Ma & Pa trail regularly.

"They would eat dinner, the family literally would go out and take walks on the trail, and it was something that never ended with her," Murtha said. "She was on the trail regularly — sometimes walking, sometimes jogging — but very regularly, she was by herself.”

Rachel Morin's boyfriend — identified as Richard Tobin via Facebook — reported her missing Rachel Morin/Facebook

Morin would continue to visit the trail as an adult to have a "sense of solitude and reflection," he added.

In a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral, Rebekah Morin said her sister Rachel's "did not go willingly, and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty," she wrote.

"Can't wait to see you again someday soon," John Morin, Rachel's brother, shared in a Facebook post hours after the body was found.

Richard Tobin, whom Morin identified as her boyfriend on social media, defended himself after commenters left messages on his Facebook page accusing him of being involved in Morin's death.

"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her," he wrote in a response. "Let the family and I grieve. Yes, I have a past, but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person."

On Thursday, Tobin reacted to the video that police released of the suspect in her killing.

Rachel Morin Rachel Morin/Facebook

"I hope they found this scum of the earth," he wrote in a post, calling for "justice for Rachel."

Gahler tells The Messenger that investigators have been in "constant contact" with Morin's family. He says the family "wants what the rest of the community wants — they want us to find this person and put them behind bars."

He adds: "And I want to give them that."

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call (410) 836-7788. Tips can also be sent to rmtisps@harfrodsheriff.org.