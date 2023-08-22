Suspect in Pride Flag Shooting Had Anti-LGBTQ Postings on Social Media, Police Say
After fleeing on foot, Travis Ikeguchi was shot and killed by police in a shootout he initiated
Travis Ikeguchi, the 27-year-old man police say shot and killed a California store owner over a Pride flag she had on display, had several social media accounts where authorities claim he espoused his anti-LGBTQ ideologies.
During a Monday press conference, investigators further claimed that Ikeguchi made several social media posts that were critical of law enforcement.
Ikeguchi apparently pinned a photo of a Pride flag on fire to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
He allegedly killed Laura Ann Carleton, the owner of the Mag Pi clothing store in Lake Arrowhead, California, on August 18.
In addition to his posts on X, Ikeguchi was active on Gab, a platform popular among far-right extremists.
Both accounts featured anti-LGBTQ posts and referred to abortion and same-sex unions as a "war" against traditional family values.
"We need to STOP COMPROMISING on this LGBT dictatorship and not let them take over our lives!," he proclaimed on Gab in 2021. "Stop accepting this abomination."
In a post critical of law enforcement, Ikeguchi allegedly accused police of using "sociopathic schemes" to maintain order.
