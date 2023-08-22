Suspect in Pride Flag Shooting Had Anti-LGBTQ Postings on Social Media, Police Say - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Suspect in Pride Flag Shooting Had Anti-LGBTQ Postings on Social Media, Police Say

After fleeing on foot, Travis Ikeguchi was shot and killed by police in a shootout he initiated

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Travis Ikeguchi, the 27-year-old man police say shot and killed a California store owner over a Pride flag she had on display, had several social media accounts where authorities claim he espoused his anti-LGBTQ ideologies.

During a Monday press conference, investigators further claimed that Ikeguchi made several social media posts that were critical of law enforcement.

Ikeguchi apparently pinned a photo of a Pride flag on fire to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

He allegedly killed Laura Ann Carleton, the owner of the Mag Pi clothing store in Lake Arrowhead, California, on August 18.

Laura Ann Carleton
A photo of Laura Ann Carleton is seen in a memorial display.KABC Los Angeles

After fleeing on foot, Ikeguchi was shot and killed by police in a shootout he initiated.

In addition to his posts on X, Ikeguchi was active on Gab, a platform popular among far-right extremists.

Read More

Both accounts featured anti-LGBTQ posts and referred to abortion and same-sex unions as a "war" against traditional family values.

"We need to STOP COMPROMISING on this LGBT dictatorship and not let them take over our lives!," he proclaimed on Gab in 2021. "Stop accepting this abomination."

In a post critical of law enforcement, Ikeguchi allegedly accused police of using "sociopathic schemes" to maintain order.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.