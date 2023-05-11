Suspect in Natalee Holloway Disappearance to be Extradited to U.S., Stand Trial

The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American high school student Natalee Holloway is expected to be extradited to the United States to stand trial for the first time for charges related to the case, Holloway’s family said Wednesday.

President Dina Boluarte of Peru issued an executive order allowing for the temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot, who has been in prison in the country since 2012 for the murder of 21-year-old Peruvian student Stephany Flores. Peru and the United States adopted an extradition treaty in 2001.

The extradition will allow for van der Sloot’s prosecution in Birmingham, Alabama, for alleged wire fraud and extortion in connection with Holloway’s disappearance, the Associated Press reported.

A federal grand jury indicted van der Sloot in 2010 after an investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Birmingham. The indictment alleged that van der Sloot told Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, that he would reveal the location of Natalee’s body for $250,000 and ultimately accepted $25,000 from the family before giving them false information about the body’s location.

The Mountain Brook, Alabama, high school student disappeared in 2005 while on a high school graduation trip on the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba. She was 18 and on a high school graduation trip. Holloway’s disappearance ultimately became a national news story for several months that year.

Holloway was last seen leaving a restaurant in Oranjestad, the capital city of Aruba, with van der Sloot and two other men, brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe. All three men were arrested by Aruban police multiple times after Holloway’s disappearance, but were never charged and were released each time.

Her remains have never been found, and her disappearance remains unsolved. An Alabama judge declared her legally dead in 2012.

In a statement posted to Twitter by multiple media outlets, Beth Holloway thanked American investigators and the Peruvian government for securing van der Sloot’s temporary extradition.

“It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off,” Beth Holloway said. “Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee.”