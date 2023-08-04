Suspect in Idaho Student Murders Had a ‘Habit of Going for Drives Alone’, Filing Says

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger claims he was on a routine late-night drive when the killings took place, according to a new court filing.

The document filed this week detailing his alibi claims he had a “habit of going for drives alone.” The filing acknowledges there is no witness to say precisely where he was that night.

“Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time,” it claims.

Prosecutors previously asked a judge to order Kohberger to reveal the details of his alibi after his lawyer said there is evidence showing he was elsewhere the night of the grisly killings.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were University of Idaho students when they were found murdered in their home. Credit: Instagram Instagram

Kohberger, 28, is currently in jail for the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen.

He was arrested at his parent's house in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022. He is being held in the Latah County Jail in Idaho as he awaits trial.

Kohberger remained silent at his arraignment and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The state of Idaho announced it intended to seek the death penalty on June 26. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 2.

Kohberger also was arrested in 2014 on a theft charge. One of his former classmates said he would often talk about other murder cases. Since entering jail, he has received various love letters that one jail employee called "disturbing."