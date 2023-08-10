Suspect in High-Speed, Wrong Way Motorcycle Chase Turns Out to Be 13-Year-Old Boy

A suspect who led authorities on a high-speed, wrong-way motorcycle chase on the streets of Southern California turned out to be a young boy, according to reports.
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in Hesperia, California, Wednesday evening, but the driver refused to pull over, according to local station KTLA-TV.
Instead, the suspect reached speeds of 65 mph, weaved in and out of traffic, and drove into oncoming cars in a residential area in an attempt to evade authorities, the outlet reported.
The motorcyclist finally stopped at a house and ran inside.
Authorities responded to the home and discovered the alleged motorcyclist was a 13-year-old boy, who they apprehended at the scene.
He faces charges of evading police and disregarding public safety, per KTLA.
Due to his age, the boy was not identified.
