Suspect in 11-Year-Old Maria Gonzalez’s Grisly Murder Gave ‘Full Confession’ After Leaving Key Behind at Scene

Police on Saturday said they arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl in Texas last week, allegedly leaving her body under her father's bed.

Last Saturday, the young girl’s father found her lifeless body stuffed into a garbage bag under his bed when he returned home after receiving a text from her, saying there was a strange man at the door.



When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they declared the girl, Maria Gonzalez, dead. Investigators said she had been sexually assaulted and showed signs of blunt-force trauma to the head.

The Pasadena Police Department said that 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcias-Rodriguez has been arrested in Louisiana in connection with the incident.

Garcia-Rodriguez “gave a full confession” after he was apprehended by Louisiana police, local TV station ABC 13 reported, citing unnamed sources.

Maria Gonzalez KHOU

A key left behind at the scene of the crime turned out to be a crucial clue for investigators piecing together what happened, Chief Josh Bruegger with the Pasadena Police said in a Friday press conference.

The key eventually led them to Garcia-Rodriguez, who had been staying with friends of friends in a separate unit at the Pasadena, Texas, apartment where Gonzalez died.

The Gonalzez family expressed gratitude to the Pasadena Police Department for “bringing this cold-blooded murderer into custody.”

The family continued: “This arrest has brought the family and community some peace. We are extremely thankful that he cannot cause this type of pain to anybody again. I ask for those who are in charge to give us justice. May he be burdened with the full weight of the law, for what he has done to my daughter.”

Garcia-Rodriguez has been charged with murder, according to the police statement, and he is awaiting extradition from Louisiana to Texas.



