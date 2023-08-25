Suspect in 11-Year-Old Maria Gonzalez’s Grisly Murder Claims He Was Held at Gunpoint, Forced to Sexually Assault Her
Juan Carlos Garcias-Rodriguez says two mystery men made him kill the young girl
An 18-year-old suspect who previously admitted to killing an 11-year-old girl in Texas reportedly alleged that he was forced to commit the heinous crime by two other individuals.
Juan Carlos Garcias-Rodriguez, who fled to Louisiana after Maria Gonzalez was murdered, appeared in court in Texas for the first time on Thursday after being arrested and extradited back to the state, local station KTRK News reports.
During his appearance, Garcias-Rodriguez reportedly told the court that he was held at gunpoint and forced to sexually assault and then kill Gonzalez with two other men.
However, prosecutors have not found any new evidence to support Garcias-Rodriguez’s latest claim.
Maria Gonzalez’s dead body was found stuffed into a garbage bag beneath her father’s bed in Pasadena, Texas shortly after she had texted him saying a strange man was at the door of their family's home.
That man was allegedly Garcias-Rodriguez, who reportedly lived in a nearby apartment.
Garcias-Rodriguez was arrested in Louisiana and reportedly confessed to the crime, according to law enforcement sources. Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger stated that a key found at the murder scene, which belonged to the suspect, was a vital piece of evidence leading investigators to him.
The suspect was questioned by police in Texas but fled the state soon after. Authorities offered a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts and eventually tracked him down to Louisiana.
The judge ordered that Garcias-Rodriguez be held without bail.
Following this court appearance, he is expected back in court on October 30.
