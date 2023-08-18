Person of Interest Identified in Murder of Young Texas Girl Found Strangled Under Bed - The Messenger
Person of Interest Identified in Murder of Young Texas Girl Found Strangled Under Bed

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, is wanted for questioning by the Pasadena Police

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Maria GonzalezKHOU

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the homicide of Maria Gonzalez, the 11-year-old Texas girl who was found sexually assaulted and strangled under her father's bed on Saturday.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, is wanted for questioning by the Pasadena Police. In a statement, police said that Garcia-Rodriguez lives in the same apartment complex as Maria and her father, Carmelo Gonzalez.

However, authorities have been unable to track him down.

Maria was home alone on Saturday morning when she texted her father at work. In the message, a nervous Maria told her dad a stranger was knocking at the door. He told her not to open the door for anyone, and soon after, lost contact with his daughter.

The father called relatives who lived nearby. They went to check on the girl, arriving to find the door unlocked and no sign of her anywhere.

When Carmelo returned to their apartment, he searched, eventually finding a lifeless Maria in a laundry basket that was pushed under his bed.

Maria was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said that she was sexually assaulted by her killer, and sustained blunt force trauma to the head. Maria and her father are originally from Guatemala.

The police statement claims no one has been officially charged with Maria's murder yet. They further revealed a key was found in the apartment that opens no doors inside. It was unclear if police suspect the key belongs to Garcia-Rodriguez.

