German Officials Investigating Apparent Antisemitic Arson that Burned WWII History Books at Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

Germany’s central criminal investigation agency is looking into possible arson at a site dedicated to Holocaust remembrance and education.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at a makeshift library near the Platform 17 memorial at the Berlin Grunewald train station. The track became a memorial in 1998, a half-century after it was used by Nazis during World War II to deport thousands of German Jews to concentration camps in Warsaw, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Riga and Theresienstadt.

The library, or Bücherboxx, is a decommissioned telephone booth filled with books and information about Holocaust education that any passerby can borrow. The box near Platform 17 was dedicated in 2012.

According to German media cited by JTA, bystanders reported they saw a suspect take a box into the booth before it caught fire. An antisemitic note was also discovered at the site.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Berlin emergency services responded to a call from a bakery employee who was told about the incident by witnesses at the memorial site. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the books were destroyed.

The incident comes as violent hate crimes and anti-Jewish rhetoric is on the rise in Germany. According to the report "Antisemitic Incidents in Germany 2022" from the Federal Association of Research and Information Centers on Antisemitism, the number of attacks considered "extremely violent" increased in 2022 from 2021, although the overall number of incidents was down slightly.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the investigation into the incident is now with Germany's central criminal investigation agency, the Federal Criminal Police Office.