Suspect Blames ‘Anxiety’ for 120-mph Car Chase, Crash

The man is facing 22 charges, including aggravated battery of an officer and reckless fleeing

Blake Harper
Christian Ottinot and Tiffany Collier were both arrested following a high-speed police chase that ended with multiple cars totaledPalm Beach Sheriff's Office

A suspect in Florida blamed anxiety for his alleged involvement in a high-speed chase of over 120 mph that included ramming a stolen vehicle into a police car.

The reportedly stolen car was first spotted by a Palm Beach deputy who noticed it was parked in a fire lane and crosswalk, per CBS 12 News. The deputy saw Christian Ottinot leaving a grocery store and heading toward the car while Tiffany Collier was in the passenger seat.

The PBSO deputy asked Ottinot if it was his car and ordered him not to get in the vehicle. Allegedly, Ottinot hopped into the car, and the deputy drove his patrol vehicle directly in front of the suspect to block him from fleeing.

However, Ottinot rammed into the police car, injuring the deputy. The 22-year-old reportedly drove over 120 mph before colliding with another car and a large palm tree. Both vehicles were totaled. Ottinot then fled the scene with Collier.

Ottinot wasn't done, as he tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught by a deputy and his K-9 partner.

Medical transport arrived at the scene and took Ottinot and Collier to separate hospitals for their injuries. Collier suffered minor injuries, while Ottinot broke a front tooth.

After being arrested, Ottinot told police he fled the scene because of his anxiety. He is facing 22 charges, including aggravated battery of an officer and reckless fleeing. He is being held in the county jail with a total bond amount of $124,500

Collier was charged with trespassing in a stolen car, possession of drug paraphernalia, and perjury. She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail with a $6,000 bond amount and was released the following day.

