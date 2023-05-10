The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Suspect Accused of Killing Four People Has Been on Lam for Three Days After Escaping Jail

    Diane Herbst
    Philadelphia Corrections

    Police in Philadelphia are entering their third day of a manhunt for two jail inmates who escaped—including one who is accused of killing four people. The escape, which happened on Sunday night, also went unnoticed for 19 hours, according to local reports.

    Ameen Hurst, 18, who is charged in connection to multiple homicides, and Nasir Grant, 24, held on drug and gun charges, escaped around 8:30 p.m. Sunday from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center by going through a  hole in a fence and climbing over two barbed wire fences, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

    The pair had cut a hole in the fence to escape, according to CBS News. 

    Prison staffers conducted three headcounts between Sunday night and Monday morning, but didn’t notice the pair were missing until Monday afternoon, reports CNN. 

    Read More

    How they could have been overlooked comes down to a lack of staffing—just one guard was on duty to oversee 90-plus inmates on their unit Sunday night, a source told the Inquirer

    And no armed guards were stationed to protect the building’s exterior, according to WPVI Action News, citing a correctional officers union representative.

    “Clearly the system screwed up and people didn’t do what they were supposed to do,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said during a Monday news conference.

    Officials are examining phone calls that Hurst and Grant made prior to their escape, and the facility is on lockdown until Friday, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons said in a release Tuesday night.  

    Grant was in jail for drug and gun charges, accused of having six guns he was forbidden to possess due to a prior felony convection, the Inquirer reports.

    Hurst is accused of killing four men within three months in late 2020 and early 2021, and leaving two others critically wounded.

    Officials say Hurst is dangerous, with family and Philadelphia community members fearful for his possible return to the area, Fox 29 reports.

    City officials and the U.S. Marshal’s Service are offering a combined $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of either man, the city's release says. 

    Officials are seeking the public’s help in finding the inmates, and if they are spotted, or their location known, call the police tip line at 215-546-TIPS or call 911.

