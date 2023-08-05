Suspect Accused of Fatally Stabbing Gay Dancer in New York Charged with Murder: Police

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a gay dancer at a New York gas station last week has been charged with murder as a hate crime, police said.

O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old dancer who was part of an all-queer dance group, was stabbed outside a Brooklyn gas station, as The Messenger previously reported.



Sibley had been dancing shirtless to a Beyoncé song with four friends late last Saturday night and stopped to get gas after a trip from the Jersey Shore.

A witness previously said the behavior of Sibley and his friends had offended the religious beliefs of another man.

"They were saying, 'Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me,'" Summy Ullah stated.

Sibley and his friends got into a verbal altercation with the man and his group. "You like girls, you look like you’re into girls, but we are not into girls," Sibley’s group told the men, according to Ullah’s recollection.

"We have our own life. We can do whatever we want, you know. We’re dancing, that’s our life."

Ullah said he tried to break up the two groups. During this time, one of the men pulled out his cellphone and began recording Sibley and his friends, leading to another verbal altercation. The man walked away afterward, but Sibley ran after him. This is when the man allegedly stabbed Sibley, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

In a press conference on Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed his sorrow for Sibley's death.

"He could be my son," Adams said. "And oftentimes when you have incidents like this, you reflect outside of your professional status and move to your personal status. Parents lost a child to something that was clearly a hate crime."

Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny with the New York Police Department said during the presser that officers who responded to the scene found Sibley lying on the sidewalk with a single stab wound on his side.

Detectives were "quickly" able to identify the suspect, Kenny said. The suspect is a 17-year-old male who resides in and attends high school in Brooklyn.

Police arrested him Friday and charged him with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, Kenny said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.