Suspect Accused of Fatally Stabbing Gay Dancer in New York Charged with Murder: Police
O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old dancer who was part of an all-queer dance group, was stabbed outside a Brooklyn gas station
The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a gay dancer at a New York gas station last week has been charged with murder as a hate crime, police said.
O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old dancer who was part of an all-queer dance group, was stabbed outside a Brooklyn gas station, as The Messenger previously reported.
Sibley had been dancing shirtless to a Beyoncé song with four friends late last Saturday night and stopped to get gas after a trip from the Jersey Shore.
A witness previously said the behavior of Sibley and his friends had offended the religious beliefs of another man.
"They were saying, 'Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me,'" Summy Ullah stated.
- Gay Man Fatally Stabbed at New York Gas Station, Police Launch Investigation
- NYC Mayor Adams Calls Fatal Stabbing of Gay Dancer a ‘Hate Crime’
- ‘Your Memory Will Live On’: Friends Remember Dancer O’Shae Sibley After He Was Fatally Stabbed in NYC
- Charges Dropped Against New Yorker Who Fatally Stabbed Man Attacking His Girlfriend on Subway
- ‘They Murdered Him Because He Was Gay’: Friend Mourns NYC Dancer Who Died in His Arms
Sibley and his friends got into a verbal altercation with the man and his group. "You like girls, you look like you’re into girls, but we are not into girls," Sibley’s group told the men, according to Ullah’s recollection.
"We have our own life. We can do whatever we want, you know. We’re dancing, that’s our life."
Ullah said he tried to break up the two groups. During this time, one of the men pulled out his cellphone and began recording Sibley and his friends, leading to another verbal altercation. The man walked away afterward, but Sibley ran after him. This is when the man allegedly stabbed Sibley, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
In a press conference on Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed his sorrow for Sibley's death.
"He could be my son," Adams said. "And oftentimes when you have incidents like this, you reflect outside of your professional status and move to your personal status. Parents lost a child to something that was clearly a hate crime."
Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny with the New York Police Department said during the presser that officers who responded to the scene found Sibley lying on the sidewalk with a single stab wound on his side.
Detectives were "quickly" able to identify the suspect, Kenny said. The suspect is a 17-year-old male who resides in and attends high school in Brooklyn.
Police arrested him Friday and charged him with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, Kenny said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews