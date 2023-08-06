Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
'That's a lot to ask of us,' a family member said. 'We still miss the boys'
Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for the 1994 murders of her children, has been asking family members to support her upcoming parole bid.
But a relative tells The Messenger that she's not finding it.
"She wants affidavits and letters from us that shows that she's got a support system," the family member says. "But that's a lot to ask of us. We still miss the boys."
Smith was 22 when she let her car roll into John D. Long Lake with her two sons — Michael 3, and Alex, 14 months — still strapped into their car seats.
After she falsely told police that a Black man had carjacked her, the case became international news, making Smith one of the most notorious inmates in South Carolina history.
A jury convicted Smith of two counts of first-degree murder in 1995. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years.
She will first be eligible Nov. 4, 2024, and plans to attend a hearing to request release.
"She's been trying to line up support, but hasn't gotten anywhere," the relative tells The Messenger. "I don't think she'll ever find anyone in the family willing to vouch for her."
Smith's ex-husband, David, also opposes her parole and is planning to file an affidavit urging the parole board to keep her behind bars.
Smith, now 51, has struggled with her behavior in jail.
In 2000, she was disciplined for having sex with a prison guard.
Then, according to prison records obtained by The Messenger, Smith faced disciplinary action at least five times between 2010 and 2015 for various infractions, including self-mutilation and the use and possession of narcotics or marijuana.
But more recently, Smith has cleaned up her act — presumably in the hopes that she'll be granted parole.
In 2015, Smith penned a letter from jail to reporters at The State newspaper.
"I am not the monster society thinks I am," she wrote. "I am far from it. Something went very wrong that night. I was not myself. I was a good mother and I loved my boys."
"The thing that hurts me the most is that people think I hurt my children in order to be with a man," she continued. "That is so far from the truth. There was no motive as it was not even a planned event. I was not in my right mind."
A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services tells The Messenger that inmates often ask family members to file an affidavit in support of their release — but that it's not mandatory.
"I'm truly glad she cleaned up her act," says the relative. "I'm glad she can be productive inside prison. But that's where she needs to stay. What's she going to get out and do? What's the plan? She doesn't have one."
"If I'm being really honest with you, I don't want her in my house," the relative adds. "Every time I'd look at her, I'd think of those boys. It would be too much."
