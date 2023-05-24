Survivor, 10, Shares Heartbreak on Anniversary of Uvalde Massacre: ‘Why Are My Friends Gone?’

Angela Villanueva was on the playground at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when she heard the repeated pop-pop-pop of gunfire on May 24, 2022.

She and her classmates ran toward safety, but later learned that 19 other students and two teachers were shot to death at the school in the state’s largest mass shooting.

A year later, Angela, now 10, cries when she thinks about the friends she lost that day.

"It's really hard for me because I lost my best friend Eliahna and I miss her," she tells The Messenger, her voice cracking on the phone.

"I always cry in my pillow thinking, 'Why are my friends gone?' "

Family member holds signs paying tribute to Eliahna Torres, one of the 17 children murdered during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

In the days following the massacre, Angela had a dream about her friends that provided some comfort, her mother Eva Martinez says during a recent phone call.

"She said that one by one, she was seeing them come by and tell her bye and they were floating away," she says. "It consoled her that she felt that her friends were in heaven."

Two weeks before the start of the new school year, at the end of last summer, Angela and her mother hadn't decided if she would go back. The nightmares were ongoing, and her daughter didn't feel safe.

But after discussing it with family, Angela decided to attend Flores Elementary School, less than two miles away from Robb.

"Life goes on and we can't live in fear," Eva explains.

And so, her daughter entered the fifth grade in the fall and finished the school year on Monday.

The school district voted to hold the last day of classes before the one-year anniversary of the shooting so the community could honor the victims however they desire.

The memorial to victims outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Since the tragedy, the town 80 miles west of San Antonio with a population of about 15,000 has been mired in controversy, stemming from the delayed response of Uvalde's police officers during the shooting, a decision about whether Robb Elementary should be razed and the never-ending debate about gun violence.

In Uvalde, many residents continue to advocate for tighter gun safety laws while others suggest guns aren't the problem.

Earlier this month, the Texas legislature, which remains in session for five months every two years, failed to pass the raise-the-age law, which would have set the minimum age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

The rate of deaths in Texas from firearms has reached an all-time high at over 15 per 100,000 people, the highest it’s been since 1999 when the Centers for Disease Control reported 10 deaths per 100,000.

Norma Martinez, who works at Uvalde High School, says people are the problem — not guns — when it comes to ending mass shootings. But she agrees raising the age to obtain automatic rifles is a good start.

“These guns that are meant for warfare shouldn't be in kids' hands. They shouldn't be allowed to sell that type of gun that's for warfare, and they shouldn't sell it to minors,” she tells The Messenger. “They have no sense whatsoever.”

Law enforcement officers outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, ongoing litigation has prevented officials from tearing down Robb Elementary.

Even though there won’t be a criminal trial for the rampage gunman — 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a former student at the school, was shot to death by officers at the scene — Uvalde's District Attorney Christina Mitchell has asked the district to preserve the “crime scene” for a potential grand jury, which will be convened once the Texas Rangers completes its investigation and hands over its findings.

“I anticipate (grand jurors) would want to go through the building in order to understand things,” Mitchell said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “I’m trying to do the right thing. I want them to have that option.”

It’s unclear when Mitchell will receive the report, but a court filing stated she would need about four to five months to review it.

For now, the school remains cordoned off in the middle of a residential neighborhood, attracting visitors with a morbid curiosity, but also survivors who want a place to grieve.

"My little girl said, 'Can we go see it? I want to go see my school,' " Eva Martinez tells The Messenger. "I wasn't thinking. I took her and she broke out crying. We've never been back."

Crosses are decorated with flowers and stuffed animals at a memorial to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

In recent days, the school has allowed parents of the victims to enter for the first time since the shooting.

Kimberly Garcia, whose daughter Amerie was among the young lives snuffed out, posted about her experience on Twitter Monday.

"Bullet holes covered walls & floors. The word 'clear' written on each door except 111 & 112, but nothing worse than seeing a huge poster congratulating them for graduating the 4th grade in just 2 days," she tweeted.

Garcia also posted about finding school papers belonging to her daughter that asked her to describe herself: "Brave. Artist. Funny. Kind," the tweet read.

Kimberly Garcia holds a poster of her daughter Amerie Jo Garza, who was murdered in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"As difficult as that was, I know I needed to," Garcia wrote of going to Robb. "That was the last place my daughter took her last breath."

On Wednesday, there will be memorials throughout the day honoring the victims in Uvalde.

The town’s square will be filled with the trumpets, strings and sorrowful lyrics of Mariachi music, played to acknowledge the lives taken away a year ago.

Angela and her family have other plans, her mom Eva says: "We're going to leave town for the day."