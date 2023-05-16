The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trust in Childhood Vaccines Remains Solid Despite Lower Trust in COVID Vaccine: Survey

    Nearly 9 in 10 Americans still trust vaccines for measles and mumps.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty / Jackyenjoyphotography

    American's mixed feelings about the COVID vaccine have not shaken their faith in other vaccinations, according to a new national survey.

    New data published by the Pew Research Center on Tuesday shows that 88 percent of adults surveyed believe the benefits of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines outweigh any potential risks. This is almost the exact same share of people from a similar survey taken in 2019, indicating the pandemic has not shaken public trust in all vaccines.

    However, trust in the COVID vaccine is significantly lower, with only about 60 percent of people surveyed believing its benefits outweigh its risks.

    Dr. Buddy Creech, professor of pediatric infectious diseases and director of the vaccine research program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told CNN that this increased skepticism could be based on concerns over "new technology" and "confusing" messaging about the vaccine. He also noted that unlike other vaccines, you have to get vaccinated for COVID more than once.

    Read More

    “Once you get vaccinated against measles, you’re good for the rest of your life and we don’t have to keep vaccinating you every year or every five years,” Creech explained.

    The findings are based on a representative sample of nearly 11,000 adults who were surveyed in mid-March.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.