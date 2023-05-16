American's mixed feelings about the COVID vaccine have not shaken their faith in other vaccinations, according to a new national survey.
New data published by the Pew Research Center on Tuesday shows that 88 percent of adults surveyed believe the benefits of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines outweigh any potential risks. This is almost the exact same share of people from a similar survey taken in 2019, indicating the pandemic has not shaken public trust in all vaccines.
However, trust in the COVID vaccine is significantly lower, with only about 60 percent of people surveyed believing its benefits outweigh its risks.
Dr. Buddy Creech, professor of pediatric infectious diseases and director of the vaccine research program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told CNN that this increased skepticism could be based on concerns over "new technology" and "confusing" messaging about the vaccine. He also noted that unlike other vaccines, you have to get vaccinated for COVID more than once.
“Once you get vaccinated against measles, you’re good for the rest of your life and we don’t have to keep vaccinating you every year or every five years,” Creech explained.
The findings are based on a representative sample of nearly 11,000 adults who were surveyed in mid-March.
