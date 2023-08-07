Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle Dog - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle Dog

The bike thief could not resist the adorable dog

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A man paused his bike burglary in order to play with the owner’s dogSan Diego Police Department/Facebook

A man who was stealing a bike from a garage in San Diego put his burglary on pause to snuggle up with a dog.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man walking into the Pacific Beach garage and grabbing a bike. He is about to ride off when the dog runs up to him, and rather than make a clean getaway, the bike thief takes the dog back into the garage.

"[Y]ou're the coolest dog I've ever known," the man says while grabbing the dog's face affectionately. "I love you, too. You're a sweetheart. I want you to come home with me."

The suspect then started wondering where the dog's "dad" was and even called out for the owner, despite the fact that the person potentially could have caught him mid-robbery.

Read More

According to the San Diego Police Department, the suspect did not keep his promise of returning the bike. The department posted the video on its Facebook page, identifying the bike as "a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300."

"Do you recognize this person or the stolen bike?" they wrote in a post about the robbery. "Can you provide any details that may assist in identifying the suspect? Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.