Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle Dog

A man who was stealing a bike from a garage in San Diego put his burglary on pause to snuggle up with a dog.
Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man walking into the Pacific Beach garage and grabbing a bike. He is about to ride off when the dog runs up to him, and rather than make a clean getaway, the bike thief takes the dog back into the garage.
"[Y]ou're the coolest dog I've ever known," the man says while grabbing the dog's face affectionately. "I love you, too. You're a sweetheart. I want you to come home with me."
The suspect then started wondering where the dog's "dad" was and even called out for the owner, despite the fact that the person potentially could have caught him mid-robbery.
- Mandy Moore Catches Alleged Package Thief on Video
- Suspected Dog Thief Tricked by Cops Into Giving Up Stolen Pup
- 19 Dogs Rescued From Iowa Hoarder’s Home
- Video Captures Moment Bear Charges at Homeowner and Dogs on Back Deck
- Don’t Try This at Home: Maine Woman Punches Bear to Save Dog
- Oakland Police Tell Residents to Build Stronger Doors to Combat Home Invasion Surge
According to the San Diego Police Department, the suspect did not keep his promise of returning the bike. The department posted the video on its Facebook page, identifying the bike as "a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300."
"Do you recognize this person or the stolen bike?" they wrote in a post about the robbery. "Can you provide any details that may assist in identifying the suspect? Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Texas Trustee Calls for School Removal of Integration Poster Showing ‘Different Racially Colored Hands’News
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews