Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle Dog

A man who was stealing a bike from a garage in San Diego put his burglary on pause to snuggle up with a dog.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man walking into the Pacific Beach garage and grabbing a bike. He is about to ride off when the dog runs up to him, and rather than make a clean getaway, the bike thief takes the dog back into the garage.

"[Y]ou're the coolest dog I've ever known," the man says while grabbing the dog's face affectionately. "I love you, too. You're a sweetheart. I want you to come home with me."

The suspect then started wondering where the dog's "dad" was and even called out for the owner, despite the fact that the person potentially could have caught him mid-robbery.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the suspect did not keep his promise of returning the bike. The department posted the video on its Facebook page, identifying the bike as "a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300."

"Do you recognize this person or the stolen bike?" they wrote in a post about the robbery. "Can you provide any details that may assist in identifying the suspect? Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable."