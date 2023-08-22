Footage Shows Philadelphia Police Shooting Man in Car After Officers Backtrack on Story - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Footage Shows Philadelphia Police Shooting Man in Car After Officers Backtrack on Story

The attorney for Eddie Irizarry's family said Philly Police Department intentionally misled the public

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Philadelphia Police Department is accused of misleading the public over Eddie Irizarry’s deathJeremy Hogan/Getty Images

Video footage released Tuesday shows the moment a man was shot and killed by police officers in Philadelphia, appearing to prove that the department's initial story that he had lunged at them was false.

Eddie Irizarry died on August 14, when a cop fired multiple times through his car window. Officers had been pursuing the 27-year-old after he was seen driving erratically in the Kensington area of the city, they said.

On Tuesday, his family's attorney Shaka Johnson held a press conference alongside grieving relatives, where he showed security camera footage of the shooting.

A warning that the footage shared below may be distressing for some viewers.

The footage, taken from the side of the street, shows the officer getting out of his vehicle and heading to the driver's side.

"Show your hands, show your hands!" the officer is heard saying before a gun is fired six times.

Read More

One officer then moves the police vehicle, while the other opens Irizarry's car door, the window visibly broken from the bullets. The man is then pulled from the vehicle.

Johnson told reporters that there was plenty of footage from the area which disproved the initial story which Philadelphia Police Department gave: that Irizarry had lunged out of his car with a knife.

The Department backtracked last Tuesday night, apologizing for the confusion the following day and confirming the man had stayed in his vehicle.

"What about what you just saw could ever be confused as 'he got out of the car and lunged at police officers'?" Johnson asked reporters Tuesday. "That was an out-and-out, flat-out lie."

The attorney said that he believed the Department had to apologize after it had been caught out lying because of body cam footage, which has not been released to the public.

"We figured we would wait until the body cam footage was released to reconcile what we saw versus what we heard," Johnson continued. "When that opportunity was taken from us, we had to go about our own business ourselves.

"Now you see why I believe, why it's the belief of our defense team and frankly of the family, that is why there was an intentional misleading of the public with what had happened initially."

On Friday, Irizarry's aunt told CNN that she and the whole family were frustrated by the police's change of story.

The Messenger approached Philadelphia Police Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.