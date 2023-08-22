Footage Shows Philadelphia Police Shooting Man in Car After Officers Backtrack on Story

Video footage released Tuesday shows the moment a man was shot and killed by police officers in Philadelphia, appearing to prove that the department's initial story that he had lunged at them was false.

Eddie Irizarry died on August 14, when a cop fired multiple times through his car window. Officers had been pursuing the 27-year-old after he was seen driving erratically in the Kensington area of the city, they said.

On Tuesday, his family's attorney Shaka Johnson held a press conference alongside grieving relatives, where he showed security camera footage of the shooting.

A warning that the footage shared below may be distressing for some viewers.

The footage, taken from the side of the street, shows the officer getting out of his vehicle and heading to the driver's side.

"Show your hands, show your hands!" the officer is heard saying before a gun is fired six times.

One officer then moves the police vehicle, while the other opens Irizarry's car door, the window visibly broken from the bullets. The man is then pulled from the vehicle.

Johnson told reporters that there was plenty of footage from the area which disproved the initial story which Philadelphia Police Department gave: that Irizarry had lunged out of his car with a knife.

The Department backtracked last Tuesday night, apologizing for the confusion the following day and confirming the man had stayed in his vehicle.

"What about what you just saw could ever be confused as 'he got out of the car and lunged at police officers'?" Johnson asked reporters Tuesday. "That was an out-and-out, flat-out lie."

The attorney said that he believed the Department had to apologize after it had been caught out lying because of body cam footage, which has not been released to the public.

"We figured we would wait until the body cam footage was released to reconcile what we saw versus what we heard," Johnson continued. "When that opportunity was taken from us, we had to go about our own business ourselves.

"Now you see why I believe, why it's the belief of our defense team and frankly of the family, that is why there was an intentional misleading of the public with what had happened initially."

On Friday, Irizarry's aunt told CNN that she and the whole family were frustrated by the police's change of story.

The Messenger approached Philadelphia Police Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.